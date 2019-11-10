Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish election results: Socialists win most seats, PP and Vox make huge gains, C's collapse

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
10 November 2019
20:32 CET+01:00
electionresults

Share this article

Spanish election results: Socialists win most seats, PP and Vox make huge gains, C's collapse
The results with 53 percent of the vote counted.
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
10 November 2019
20:32 CET+01:00
With 53 percent of the vote counted, the results show the PSOE drop a seat but remain the largest party while the PP and Vox both make great gains.

With 53.6 percent of the vote counted, the Socialist Party has won 124 seats, the Popular Party 85, Vox 50, Podemos 35 and Ciudadanos 10.

It means the Socialists will still be the largest party but yet again far short of an absolute majority and without enough seats even with the support of Podemos to meet 176 seats in the 350 seat parliament. 

The PP have bounced back from the 66 won in April in what was the worst result for the party in its history and have won 85 seats. Meanwhile support for Vox has surged with the party doubling the number of MPs who will enter parliament from the 24 in April to 50 seats, leapfrogging Santiago Abascal's party over Ciudadanos and Podemos to become the third largest.

It's a devastating result for Ciudadanos who see their number of seats cut from 57 to 10.

 

READ MORE: 

 

No block, either through a pact of left wing parties or of those in the right, looked able to secure the absolute majority required to form a government.

The last election produced a near-record 76 percent turnout, which helped Sanchez who had mobilised left-leaning voters to oppose Vox.   

But participation dropped by a massive 8 points this time round. 

READ ALSO: 'Spain faces a dangerous drift to the far right', warns PM Sanchez

 
electionresults
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Eight essential ways to tackle winter like a true Spaniard
  2. Recipe: How to make fabada - traditional Asturian bean stew
  3. All the words you need to know to understand Spain’s general election
  4. Property in Spain: Why choose Valencia?
  5. French punk turned bank robber dies in Barcelona aged 58

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Recent highlights

Noticeboard

24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
10/09
6-seater turbo diesel RHD UK reg 2004 FIAT Multipla Dynamic
07/09
Range Rover Sport HSE
View all notices
Post a new notice