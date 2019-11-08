Recipe: How to make fabada - traditional Asturian bean stew

<p>Fabada is a traditional and hearty white bean stew from the northern Spanish region of Asturias. Particularly popular during the colder months, it is traditionally eaten with crusty bread and a glass of Asturian cider. </p><p>Luis Valerio from <a href="http://www.thespanishcuisine.com/">thespanishcuisine.com</a> lets us in on his recipe for the Spanish classic. </p><p><strong>Ingredients </strong></p><p>15oz of white beans </p><p>Two Spanish chorizo</p><p>Two Spanish morcilla (black pudding/blood sausage)</p><p>One tsp salt </p><p>10-12 threads of saffron</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1460719948_FabadaIngredients.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 263px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>The ingredients you need for your fabada. Photo: jimarai/Flickr </i></span></p><p><strong>Recipe</strong></p><p>1. Remove and discard any broken beans.</p><p>2. Place the white beans in a large bowl and pour over enough cold water to cover them and set aside overnight to soak (depending on the white bean variety you use, this time could be different).</p><p>3. Prick the Spanish chorizo and blood sausages several times all over.</p><p>4. Put the soaked white beans, chorizos, blood sausages and one teaspoon of salt in a pot and fill with enough water to cover all the beans, plus one inch more. Make sure the chorizo and blood sausage are above the white beans.</p><p>5. Cover the pot, bring it to a boil and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes. Then skim the froth off (to reduce fat), add two - three tablespoons of cold water to stop the boil for an instant, then cover again and continue simmering.</p><p>6. Repeat the last step three more times, add the saffron threads and repeat the last step one time more (two and a half hours in total).</p><p>7. Transfer the chorizo and blood sausage to a plate, slice them and return them to the pot.</p><p><i>Traditionally this recipe is also cooked with some pork belly and Spanish ham, but you can cook it just with chorizo! </i></p><div rel="schema:ingredient" style="border: 0px; font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; color: rgb(55, 55, 55); line-height: 24.375px; text-indent: -82.5px; background-color: rgb(219, 255, 164);"><div style="border: 0px; font-family: inherit; font-style: inherit; font-weight: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" typeof="schema:Ingredient"><div class="quantity-unit" property="schema:amount" style="border: 0px; font-family: inherit; font-style: inherit; font-weight: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; float: left; width: 7em;">15 <abbr style="border-width: 0px 0px 1px; border-bottom-style: dotted; border-bottom-color: rgb(102, 102, 102); font-family: inherit; font-style: inherit; font-weight: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; cursor: help;" title="ounces">oz</abbr></div></div></div>