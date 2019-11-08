French punk turned bank robber dies in Barcelona aged 58

<p>The one-time nihilist artist with a Bordeaux group called Camera Silens whose fans included anarchists and extreme left-wing youths, went on the run for nearly 30 years before turning himself in 2016.</p><p>"He died this morning after being hospitalised in Barcelona for several days," Christian Etelin told AFP.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Gilles Bertin, 1961- 2019 RIP <a href="https://t.co/N7DEl5lvDp">pic.twitter.com/N7DEl5lvDp</a></p>— jlm (@doe66) <a href="https://twitter.com/doe66/status/1192694056188559360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Bertin drew comparisons with Sid Vicious, the singer of British punk group The Sex Pistols.</p><p>Bertin and others in his band contracted HIV after sharing contaminated heroin syringes.</p><p>Thinking they didn't have long to live but wanting to live up life, they stole 12 million francs (nearly €3 million at the time) from a Brinks deposit in the southern French city of Toulouse.</p><p>He lived on the run in Portugal and Barcelona for 28 years, before turning himself in to the police in 2016.</p><p>In 2018, was given a suspended five year prison sentence for the robbery, and went on to give interviews regretting his violent past.</p><p>He said that he had been living in Barcelona with his partner and seven-yea-old son and wanted to face up to what he had done.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='-YV-2OmKdQY' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube>