Posters slamming Catalan journalists as 'information terrorists' appear in Barcelona

<p>The posters, written in Catalan, described six journalists as "information terrorists in the service of Ibex", the stock market index of Spain's principal exchange.</p><p>Sanchez on Twitter voiced his "strong condemnation and support for the Catalan journalists targeted".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">La libertad de información es un derecho fundamental, un pilar básico e irrenunciable de la democracia que debe ser respetado y garantizado.Nuestra rotunda condena a estas amenazas y todo nuestro apoyo a los periodistas catalanes que las están sufriendo. <a href="https://t.co/HJKV0EyrEJ">https://t.co/HJKV0EyrEJ</a></p>— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) <a href="https://twitter.com/sanchezcastejon/status/1192035408449822720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 6, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Pablo Casado, who heads the rightwing opposition People's Party, also denounced the posters as "intolerable intimidation".</p><p>In a statement, the Federation of Spanish Journalists' Associations and the Press Association of Madrid said "such a degree of violence and hostility towards the press had never been seen before in Catalonia".</p><p>The appearance of the posters comes amid tensions over long sentences handed down to nine Catalan separatist leaders last month. </p><p>The sentencing triggered a huge wave of protest with days of violent clashes between demonstrators and police.</p><p>The posters come as Spain gears up for yet another general election -- its fourth in as many years -- that will take place on Sunday.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191106/the-future-of-protest-is-high-tech-just-look-at-the-catalan-independence-movement">ANALYSIS: How the Catalan independence movement proves the future of protest is high tech</a></strong></p>