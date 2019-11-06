Spain's news in English

Winter is coming: Spain on alert for first snowfall of the season

6 November 2019
Photos: AFP
6 November 2019
Cold fronts sweeping over the peninsula will send temperatures plummeting and see the first big snowfall of the winter in the mountains of northern Spain

Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET warned that from Thursday much of the northern half of Spain will see the first frost of the season as temperatures drop to below to zero during the night.

Several cold fronts are moving from west to east from the Atlantic to Mediterranean coast bringing strong winds and storms.

Snowfall is expected in areas above 1,500 metres overnight on Wednesday and could even descend to below 1,000 metres along the Cantabrian coast and Pyrenees overnight on Thursday.

The cold snap is predicted to continue over the weekend and well into next week with the worst of the weather expected on Sunday.

Aemet warned that the Balearic Islands, which are just recovering in the aftermath of Storm Amelie will be battered yet again by high seas and strong winds, while the Canary Islands will experience “moderate to strong” trade winds with heave rain in the north of the mountainous islands.

 

