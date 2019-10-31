Why Spain is ranked the best country in Europe for retirees

<p>A new study by <a href="https://www.blacktowerfm.com/best-eu-countries-for-retirement/">Blacktower Financial Management Group</a> ranks Spain as the best country in Europe to retire to.</p><p>The study, calculated by using weighted metrics of cost of living, crime rates, life expectancy, property prices and population age, put Spain in the number one spot, followed by Finland and then Italy. </p><p>“The historic country hosts a wealth of great towns, cities and coastal locations which draw millions of retirees to its borders each year,” explains the report.</p><p>“The great weather, food and friendly locals make Spain the perfect destination for anyone looking to relax in their ‘golden years’.”</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572537692_retirement-index-eu.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 632px;" /></p><p> </p><p><strong>Climate</strong></p><p>Lets get the obvious advantages out of the way first. Spain has a great climate and for older bones that can be a huge advantage.</p><p>While rainy Galicia might not be the best place to choose for those who suffer rheumatoid arthritis, the southern coast boasts the most sun-filled days in Europe. </p><p>Residents along Spain's southern coast enjoy around an average of 2,905 sun-filled hours each year, nearly one hundred hours more than the next sunniest zone, the Canary Islands with 2,822 sunny hours.</p><p>Sun seekers should base themselves on the Costa del Sol which boasts the most sun-filled hours in the whole of Spain, an average of 3,000</p><p> </p><p>Nearby Almeria clocks up 2,994 sunny hours and Granada records an average of 2, 917 according <a href="http://www.aemet.es/en/conocermas/recursos_en_linea/publicaciones_y_estudios/publicaciones/detalles/guia_resumida_2010">this report from Spain's weather agency.</a></p><p><strong>Cost of living</strong></p><p>In a recent expat survey conducted by Internations, Spain ranked very highly for cost of living.</p><p>Over eight in ten expats (81 percent) are pleased with the cost of living in Spain in general, 34 percentage points above the global average (47 percent).</p><p>Living on a pension isn't always easy but with great value Menu del Dia's on offer and reasonable wine for €2 a glass in most bars, it's easy to live well without busting the budget. </p><p>Of course, prices are going up in Spain, and people living off a pension from the UK have been hard hit by the falling value of sterling. </p><p><strong>High life expectancy </strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572539062_6be68242726f15ba7a8dc188a921c092ee683218a80f32b4e134a5242e9644a7.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 341px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Spain has the highest life expectancy at birth among European Union nations and is expected to overtake Japan by 2040 to become the country with highest lifespan in the world.</p><p>With a projected average lifespan of nearly 85.8 years, Spain -- formerly in 4th place -- will dethrone Japan, which sits atop the rankings today with a lifespan of 83.7 years, and will drop to 2nd place in 2040.</p><p>Clearly a part of that might be put down to genes but you don’t have to have been born here and lived your whole life in Spain to reap the benefits.</p><p>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20181017/spain-set-to-have-longest-life-expectancy-in-the-world">Spain set to have longest life expectancy in the world</a></p><p><strong>Mediterranean diet</strong></p><p>The Mediterranean diet is routinely held responsible for Spain's high ranking on the health and life expectancy lists. </p><p>Researchers say eating habits may provide clues to health levels enjoyed by Spain and other countries in southern Europe as a “Mediterranean diet, supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil or nuts, had a lower rate of major cardiovascular events than those assigned to a reduced-fat diet,” <a href="http://www.predimed.es/uploads/8/0/5/1/8051451/nejmoa1800389_olf.pdf" itemprop="StoryLink" itemscope="itemscope" target="_blank" title="Web link">according to a study</a> led by the University of Navarra Medical School.</p><p><strong>Public healthcare</strong></p><p>A huge part of Spain's appearance at the top of the rankings is thanks to the free public healthcare enjoyed by 99.8 percent of the Spanish population, two points above the OECD average, according to El Pais newspaper.</p><p>And even though austerity measures during Spain's economic crisis saw the health budget cut, its healthcare professionals and access to services remain among the best in the world, with Spain <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20170519/spains-healthcare-ranks-among-best-in-world">ranked eighth in the world for its standard of healthcare</a>, out of 195 countries. </p><p>"Primary care is essentially provided by public providers, specialized family doctors and staff nurses, who provide preventive services to children, women and elderly patients, and acute and chronic care," according to the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies 2018 review of Spain.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563874861_bac11facecfde3fcd8102a5bfc57d1a918c6d38717d53d62536dfd8f2392dbc5.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 430px;" /><i>Photo: pressmaster/<a href="https://depositphotos.com/11663870/stock-photo-before-operation.html">Depositphotos</a></i></p><p><strong>World's best organ donation record </strong></p><p>Part of the outstanding healthcare record is the fact that Spain has been the world leader in organ donation for the last 25 years and consistently breaks its own record for the number of transplants carried out. </p><p>A total of 4,818 organ transplants were carried out in Spain during 2016, beating the record of 4,769 from the year before, according to data published by the National Transplant Organization (ONT). </p><p>It means that Spain saw 43.4 individual donors per million people (pmp) in 2016, an increase from 39.7 pmp in 2015 and 36 pmp in 2014, "much higher" than the EU average (19.6) and the US average (26.6) according to stats published by Spain's Health Ministry.</p><div id="article-body"><div id="premium-container"><p>Spain has maintained its gold standard in organ donation despite deep austerity cuts which saw public spending on health slashed during the economic crisis years.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180111/spain-is-the-undisputed-world-leader-in-organ-transplants">Spain is the undisputed world leader in organ transplants</a></strong></p><div><strong>Laid back lifestyle</strong></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572538970_4c7d37c158f79cf2416f268dd9098366003f0cb5f649701c0fdbac56b775ab33.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 430px;" /><i style="font-size: 11px;">Photo: AFP</i></div><p>Spain is consistently among the top ranked nations in Europe for expats, with people expressing a positive experience with the climate, the lifestyle and cost of living. </p><p>More expats in Spain than any other country said their mental wellbeing improved on moving there, feeling happier, healthier and more comfortable. “Those seeking an improvement to their quality of life should look to Spain,” thelatest HSBC global expat reported stated.</p><p>Where Spain does fall down in career opportunites. </p><p>But if you looking for a place to retire, what's the downside? </p><p style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><strong style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;">Spain is safe</strong></p><p>Spain is one of the safest countries in Europe most especially when it comes to violent crime. </p><p>Eurostat figures reveal that Spain falls into the bottom 10 lowest countries for crime out of 41 countries analysed.</p><p>The country has a particularly low murder rate, coming 34 out of 41, and 31 out of 41 for robberies. Spain’s rape figures were slightly higher, putting the country at 27, while it was 21 for sexual assault.</p><p>Murder rates were significantly lower than neighbouring countries; at 0.48 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 1.31 in France, 0.67 in Italy, and 0.91 in Germany. </p><p>That's not to say crime isn't a problem. Unfortunately Spain ranks high in the number of reported pickpocket thefts especially among holidaymakers in busy tourists spots in cities such as Barcelona and Madrid. </p><p><strong>The elderly are cherished</strong></p><p>You might be forgiven for thinking that in some Western countries, when grandparents reach a certain age they simply disappear; banished to an old people's home and visited - at most - on a weekly basis by their families.</p><p>Not so in Spain. Wander round any Spanish town or city and you see multi-generational groups socialising together, enjoying an aperitivo or a Sunday stroll around the local park. Grandparents are the cornerstone of family life in Spain and are - on the most part - cherished, and never viewed as a burden. </p><p>In fact, an estimated 20 percent of grandparents in Spain live in a “multi-generational” home with their children and grandchildren, which forges strong bonds between the oldest and youngest members of the family.</p><p>And not only do they financially help out their children but they also provide essential childcare. Forget nannies, its grandparents who are the main caregivers to children in Spain after their parents. It takes a lot of effort to pursue the 'expat' dream in Spain. </a></strong></p><p></p><p> </p></div></div>