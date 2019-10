The deaths were announced in a short statement issued by the interior ministry, which did not provide details on how or where the people died.

It said that more than 2,000 rescue workers had been mobilised to help the region get through the extreme weather, and that they had made a total of 1,773 interventions.

The main train line between Montpellier and Barcelona will remain shut for at least a fortnight due to flooding, officials said, as southern France began cleaning up the damage caused by torrential rain. TGV trains between Montpelier and Perpignan and Toulouse were also still not running on Thursday, but local TER services were getting back to normal.

In the Béziers region, two metres of water fell in less than six hours on Wednesday - the equivalent of two and a half months worth of rain, the weather service Meteo France said.

It had warned that gale-force winds raised the possibility of high waves swamping parts of the coastline.



The seafront in Nice, which like other Riviera cities was lashed by the storm as it moved eastwards. Photo: AFP

The storm had moved on by Thursday and after sweeping across Marseille and the Riviera was now at its strongest in the northern half of the Mediterranean island of Corsica.