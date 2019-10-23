Where in Spain you are most likely to get a speeding fine

<p>Authorities determine that if you will be fined if a fixed radar records a car going more than 5km/h over the limit in a 100km/h zone rising to margin of 5 percent over 100km/h while the mobile units have an error margin of 7km/h up to 100km/h and 7 percent over 100km/h.</p><p>During the first half of 2019, more than 1,320, 340 speeding fines were issued, a rise of 12.4 percent on a year earlier.</p><p>The fines brought in revenue of approximately €200 million.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571829172_ebwzjvlxuaahez7.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 363px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DGT</i></span></p><p>So where are you most likely to be fined for speeding?</p><p>Andalucia sees the most speeding fines issued (332.154) followed by Valencia (172.997) and then Madrid, con 169.624.</p><p>Those regions with the fewest fines issued are La Rioja with just 9,220 followed by Cantabria (13.935) and Navarra (15.826). </p><p>A breakdown produced by the Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA) reveals which cameras are the most likely to produce a fine.</p><p>A speed camera located at kilometre 79.9 on the H-31 in Huelva is the most productive catching 38,930 speeding drivers between January and June, followed by a speed trap on the A-92 in Seville.</p><p>A list of the 24 cameras that have issued the most speeding tickets are listed below.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571829118_radares-25.jpeg" style="width: 350px; height: 737px;" /></p><p>And an interactive map of all the locations of the fixed cameras can be found on the <a href="http://mapas.race.es/index.html">Race automobile club website. </a></p><p><a href="http://mapas.race.es/index.html"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571829004_1564496878-448336-1564551780-sumario-normal.jpg" style="width: 630px; height: 477px;" /></a></p><p>But don’t forget mobile units operated by Guardia Civil Traffico patrol cars are also present on the roads.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571829195_ebwzjwax4aafpb4.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 429px;" /><i style="font-size: 11px;">Photo: DGT</i></p><p>But don't forget that speeding cars can also be tracked using <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190801/drones-monitor-roads-in-spain-to-catch-bad-drivers">helicopter units and drones.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571829397_4aa276c445eb164ad7ba04e4873cbca555608cb0e8fe4269951b6b8c09b93a2c.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 433px;" /><i style="font-size: 11px;">Photo: DGT</i></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190618/driving-in-spain-12-things-you-probably-didnt-know-where-forbidden-behind-the-wheel" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190618/driving-in-spain-12-things-you-probably-didnt-know-where-forbidden-behind-the-wheel&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjfoNLUl7LlAhWVAmMBHV3xDZYQFjABegQIARAC&usg=AOvVaw2KLLsZOOD_3RiLBQPXGxSm" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190618/driving-in-spain-12-things-you-probably-didnt-know-where-forbidden-behind-the-wheel" target="_blank">Driving in Spain: The 12 things that could land you in trouble with the law </a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191009/where-in-spain-you-are-most-likely-to-have-your-car-stolen">Where in Spain you are most likely to have your car stolen</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190911/everything-you-need-to-know-about-driving-in-roundabouts-in-spain">Everything you need to know about driving around roundabouts in Spain</a></strong></li></ul>