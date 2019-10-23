Where in Spain you are most likely to get a speeding fine

Authorities determine that if you will be fined if a fixed radar records a car going more than 5km/h over the limit in a 100km/h zone rising to margin of 5 percent over 100km/h while the mobile units have an error margin of 7km/h up to 100km/h and 7 percent over 100km/h.

During the first half of 2019, more than 1,320, 340 speeding fines were issued, a rise of 12.4 percent on a year earlier.

The fines brought in revenue of approximately €200 million.



Photo: DGT

So where are you most likely to be fined for speeding?

Andalucia sees the most speeding fines issued (332.154) followed by Valencia (172.997) and then Madrid, con 169.624.

Those regions with the fewest fines issued are La Rioja with just 9,220 followed by Cantabria (13.935) and Navarra (15.826).

A breakdown produced by the Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA) reveals which cameras are the most likely to produce a fine.

A speed camera located at kilometre 79.9 on the H-31 in Huelva is the most productive catching 38,930 speeding drivers between January and June, followed by a speed trap on the A-92 in Seville.

A list of the 24 cameras that have issued the most speeding tickets are listed below.

And an interactive map of all the locations of the fixed cameras can be found on the Race automobile club website.

But don’t forget mobile units operated by Guardia Civil Traffico patrol cars are also present on the roads.



Photo: DGT

But don't forget that speeding cars can also be tracked using helicopter units and drones.



Photo: DGT

READ ALSO: