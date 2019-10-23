Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Where in Spain you are most likely to get a speeding fine

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 October 2019
12:29 CEST+02:00
drivingmembers

Share this article

Where in Spain you are most likely to get a speeding fine
Photo: DGT
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 October 2019
12:29 CEST+02:00
According to data released by Spain’s Traffic Directorate, there are 1,293 speed traps in Spain of which 661 are fixed cameras, 572 mobile units and 68 are traps that record your average speed over a set distance.

Authorities determine that if you will be fined if a fixed radar records a car going more than 5km/h over the limit in a 100km/h zone rising to margin of 5 percent over 100km/h while the mobile units have an error margin of 7km/h up to 100km/h and 7 percent over 100km/h.

During the first half of 2019, more than 1,320, 340 speeding fines were issued, a rise of 12.4 percent on a year earlier.

The fines brought in revenue of approximately €200 million.


Photo: DGT

So where are you most likely to be fined for speeding?

Andalucia sees the most speeding fines issued (332.154) followed by Valencia (172.997) and then Madrid, con 169.624.

Those regions with the fewest fines issued are La Rioja with just 9,220 followed by Cantabria (13.935) and Navarra (15.826). 

A breakdown produced by the  Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA) reveals which cameras are the most likely to produce a fine.

A speed camera located at kilometre 79.9 on the H-31 in Huelva is the most productive catching 38,930 speeding drivers between January and June, followed by a speed trap on the A-92 in Seville.

A list of the 24 cameras that have issued the most speeding tickets are listed below.

And an interactive map of all the locations of the fixed cameras can be found on the Race automobile club website. 

But don’t forget mobile units operated by Guardia Civil Traffico patrol cars are also present on the roads.


Photo: DGT

But don't forget that speeding cars can also be tracked using helicopter units and drones.


Photo: DGT

READ ALSO: 

 

 

drivingmembers
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Madrid's best rooftop bars
  2. Barcelona protests: What next for Catalonia?
  3. Gota Fría: Spain on flood alert as temperatures plummet and storms forecast
  4. Barcelona: Who are the masked youths behind the Catalonia protest violence?
  5. Were missing British father and son murdered in southern Spain in drug deal gone wrong?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
10/09
6-seater turbo diesel RHD UK reg 2004 FIAT Multipla Dynamic
07/09
Range Rover Sport HSE
View all notices
Post a new notice