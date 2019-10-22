Cocido: Instagram bans photo of Galician stew for breaching ‘graphic content’ guidelines

Richard Barreira Baños from Vigo in the Spain's norhwestern region of Galicia, proudly posted images showing the first cocido of the season – a rich stew containing chickpeas, vegetables and various lumps of meat – that had been home cooked in his mother’s kitchen for Sunday lunch.

But his post was swiftly removed from the social media platform and he was informed that it had “breached community guidelines” concerning the publication of “graphic violence, language that incites harassment, violence and bullying or sexual activity”.

“It seems incredible to me that they should take offence at this,” Barreira told Spanish news agency Efe.

“What of all the restaurants and cooks who post their dishes? You can see millions of posts of food, of hamburgers,” he said.

“Either the Instagram censors are run by a vegan or someone who after seeing all the photos of my mother stew had a strong desire to masturbate at the sight of so much meat or that they are just arseholes…” he wrote in a subsequent post.

He called on the people of Galicia to take a stand over it.

Tagging Galician cultural authorities he urged them to “take action against this slur of our culinary culture”

