October 24th: Spain sets date for Franco exhumation

<p>The long-awaited date was announced after Spain's Supreme Court last month overruled a string of objections from his family, who had tried to halt the exhumation.</p><p>On Thursday, the remains will be relocated to Mingorrubio El Pardo, a state cemetery 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the capital, and placed next to those of his wife.</p><p><i style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 11px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571648104_1549973889-1439476045-13217c53495cfa47e07bc19a1c997999-thumb-722.jpeg" style="width: 640px; height: 360px;" />Franco will be transferred to the Mingorubbia cemetery in El Pardo </i></p><p>"The exhumation and reburial (of his remains) will be done in an intimate manner with his family present," Justice Minister Dolores Delgado said in a statement.</p><p>Franco, who ruled with an iron fist following the end of the 1936-39 civil war, is buried in an imposing basilica carved into a mountain in the Valley of the Fallen, 50 kilometres (30 miles) outside Madrid.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571648157_3175c880c561f9f4a2969bf0db513e105b3a303acbe881aac75471fc6c1a665b.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 341px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>The Valley of the Fallen is a site of great controversy. Photo: AFP</i></span></p><p>Moving Franco's remains has been a priority for the Socialist government of Pedro Sanchez, which has said Spain should not "continue to glorify" the dictator, whose hillside mausoleum is topped by a 150-metre (500-feet) cross and has attracted both tourists and rightwing sympathisers.</p><p>The move has divided opinion in Spain, which is still conflicted over the dictatorship that ended with Franco's death in 1975.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190924/explained-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-battle-to-exhume-franco">EXPLAINED: Why Spain is on the verge of digging up General Franco</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191001/no-building-permit-needed-for-franco-exhumation">Spain's Supreme Court approves immediate exhumation of Franco</a></strong></li></ul>