IN PICS: Rafa Nadal weds childhood sweetheart in Mallorca

Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

The newlyweds shared some official photos of the day through the Fundacion Rafa Nadal, the NGO the tennis player set up on Mallorca

Photo: Fundacion Rafa Nadal

Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.

They started dating in 2005 when they were both teenagers after meeting several years before.



Photo: Fundacion Rafa Nadal

The couple announced their engagement in January and revealed that the tennis ace had proposed on a romantic trip to Rome last May but chose to keep the news private.

En ¡HOLA!, Rafa Nadal y Mery se casan. 🎉 ¡Descubre todos los detalles en la revista de esta semana! https://t.co/BcP6F1aa5u pic.twitter.com/dJBdzRuGUX — Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) January 30, 2019

Perello, has always shunned the media spotlight although she has been pictured courtside at some of Nadal’s biggest matches.



Nadal kisses Perello after winning against France's Gael Monfils in the final tennis match at the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament in Monaco on April 17, 2016.

But she isn't always there. In a 2011 interview with The Daily Telegraph, Perello explained: "He needs his space when he is competing, and just the idea of me hanging around and waiting on his needs all day tires me out.

"It would asphyxiate me. And then he would have to be worrying about me... No. If I followed him everywhere, I think there's a risk we might stop getting along."

She works in insurance and is a business graduate but also serves as project director for the Rafa Nadal Foundation, the charity which Nadal launched almost ten years ago.

In an interview with sports newspaper Marca last year, the world number 2 hinted that he wouldn't be ready to start a family until he had retired from tennis.

'I keep my commitment with tennis and my happiness', Nadal told Marca. 'I enjoy both in tennis and outside it. I have a girlfriend too and I am not alone to take decisions.

"Having family? I don't know, things are not easy to be predict. At this age, I thought that I would have already been a former player and that I would have started a family."

READ ALSO: Rafa Nadal donates €1million to help victims of Mallorca floods