IN PICS: Rafa Nadal weds childhood sweetheart in Mallorca

<p>Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.</p><p>Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.</p><p>The newlyweds shared some official photos of the day through the Fundacion Rafa Nadal, the NGO the tennis player set up on Mallorca</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571643263_rafael-nadal-and-maria-francisca-perello-wedding-official-photos.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i style="font-size: 11px;">Photo: Fundacion Rafa Nadal</i></p><p>Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.</p><p>They started dating in 2005 when they were both teenagers after meeting several years before.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571643292_rafael-nadal-and-maria-francisca-perello-wedding-official-photo.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 961px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: Fundacion Rafa Nadal</i></span></p><p>The couple announced their engagement in January and revealed that the tennis ace had proposed on a romantic trip to Rome last May but chose to keep the news private.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">En ¡HOLA!, Rafa Nadal y Mery se casan. 🎉 ¡Descubre todos los detalles en la revista de esta semana! <a href="https://t.co/BcP6F1aa5u">https://t.co/BcP6F1aa5u</a> <a href="https://t.co/dJBdzRuGUX">pic.twitter.com/dJBdzRuGUX</a></p>— Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) <a href="https://twitter.com/hola/status/1090504921756127232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 30, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Perello, has always shunned the media spotlight although she has been pictured courtside at some of Nadal’s biggest matches.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571643069_e3641253ee0dbcb996a18a757d7e006b2766d9fbc66692f119825d9910a059e0.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Nadal kisses Perello after winning against France's Gael Monfils in the final tennis match at the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament in Monaco on April 17, 2016. </i></span></p><p>But she isn't always there. In a 2011 interview with The Daily Telegraph, Perello explained: "He needs his space when he is competing, and just the idea of me hanging around and waiting on his needs all day tires me out.</p><p>"It would asphyxiate me. And then he would have to be worrying about me... No. If I followed him everywhere, I think there's a risk we might stop getting along."</p><p>She works in insurance and is a business graduate but also serves as project director for the Rafa Nadal Foundation, the charity which Nadal launched almost ten years ago.</p><p>In an interview with sports newspaper Marca last year, the world number 2 hinted that he wouldn't be ready to start a family until he had retired from tennis. </p><p>'I keep my commitment with tennis and my happiness', Nadal told Marca. 'I enjoy both in tennis and outside it. I have a girlfriend too and I am not alone to take decisions.</p><p>"Having family? I don't know, things are not easy to be predict. At this age, I thought that I would have already been a former player and that I would have started a family."</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20181220/rafa-nadal-donates-1million-to-help-victims-of-mallorca-floods"><strong>READ ALSO: Rafa Nadal donates €1million to help victims of Mallorca floods </strong></a></p>