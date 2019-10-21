Gota Fría: Spain on flood alert as temperatures plummet and storms forecast

AEMET said that a weather phenomenon known in Spanish as a “gota fria” or DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos or Isolated Depression in high levels) will hit the southwest if the peninsula and move towards the Mediterranean area.

This cold front will bring torrential rain to eastern parts of Spain from Valencia to Catalonia and the Balearic Islands on Tuesday and then spread across to the north and west on Wednesday.

The weather agency warned those regions to expect storms, with fierce winds and high seas and issued orange warnings across all the Balearic Islands from Tuesday.

A DANA is an unstable weather system caused by a mass of cold air hitting the hot air of the earth’s service and causing electric storms that bring sudden torrential downpours often including hail.

September saw a devastating gota fria cause flashfloods in the worst storms to hit the Alicante region in more than a century. Seven people lost their lives and hundreds of homes were evacuated.

