Shepherds herd 2,000-strong flock through central Madrid

<div>Tourists and local residents lined the streets to watch as the bleating, bell-clanking parade passed the Spanish capital's most emblematic locations, cutting traffic.</div><div>The herd was accompanied by musicians and dancers dressed in regional costumes that have been worn by rural workers for centuries. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571582903_sheep.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 423px;" /></div><div>Shepherds halted at the town hall so the chief herdsman could hand local authorities 50 "maravedies" -- copper coins first minted in the 11th century -- as payment for the crossing.</div><div>The parade started in the Casa de Campo, a former royal hunting ground that is now Madrid's largest park, then made its way through the Puerta del Sol -- the main square -- and past the Bank of Spain's headquarters before ending up at the town hall.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1571582947_sheep2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 413px;" /></div><div>Every year since 1994 sheep farmers have paraded their livestock through the city along a route that once cut through undeveloped countryside on their way to winter grazing pastures in southern Spain.</div><div>Since medieval times, shepherds have had the right to use herding paths crisscrossing a landscape that was once woodland and grazing space.</div>