Spanish word of the day: 'Castaña'

Cada septiembre abren un puesto de castañas enfrente de mi trabajo.

A chestnut stand opens each September in front of my office.

In a colloquial way castaña means drinking binge or to be drunk:

El fin de semana me pillé una castaña muy grande de fiesta.

Last weekend I went out on a big drinking binge.

It also means to take a knock:

Ella se dio una castaña bajando las escaleras.

She took a knock as she was walking down the stairs.

You can refer to castañas as years:

Este año cumplo 45 castañas y no me apetece celebrarlo.

I will be 45 years old this year and I don’t feel like celebrating.

And the word is also used as an adjective to describe the chestnut-coloured in eyes or hair.

A ella le gustaría ser castaña en vez de rubia .

She would like to be brunette instead of blond.

In Manu Chao's song 'Me Gustas Tu',a guy talks about things he likes, and of course castañas are included.

Pronunciation:

kahs-tah-nyah

