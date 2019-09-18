Spain's news in English

Spanish word of the day: 'Castaña'

The Local
18 September 2019
09:00 CEST+02:00
Today's Spanish word of the day is castaña, which means chestnut. However, this word has more meanings depending on the context.

 

  • Cada septiembre abren un puesto de castañas enfrente de mi trabajo.

             A chestnut stand opens each September in front of my office.

In a colloquial way castaña means drinking binge or to be drunk:

  • El fin de semana me pillé una castaña muy grande de fiesta.

            Last weekend I went out on a big drinking binge.

It also means to take a knock:

  • Ella se dio una castaña bajando las escaleras.

          She took a knock as she was walking down the stairs.

You can refer to castañas as years:

  • Este año cumplo 45 castañas y no me apetece celebrarlo.

         I will be 45 years old this year and I don’t feel like celebrating.

And the word is also used as an adjective to describe the chestnut-coloured in eyes or hair.

  • A ella le gustaría ser castaña en vez de rubia .

        She would like to be brunette instead of blond.

In Manu Chao's song 'Me Gustas Tu',a guy talks about things he likes, and of course castañas are included.

Pronunciation:

kahs-tah-nyah

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

 
