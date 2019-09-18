Spanish word of the day: 'Castaña'

<p> </p><ul><li><i>Cada septiembre abren un puesto de castañas enfrente de mi trabajo.</i></li></ul><p> A chestnut stand opens each September in front of my office.</p><p>In a colloquial way<i> castaña</i> means drinking binge or to be drunk:</p><ul><li><i>El fin de semana me pillé una castaña muy grande de fiesta.</i></li></ul><p> Last weekend I went out on a big drinking binge.</p><p>It also means to take a knock:</p><ul><li><i>Ella se dio una castaña bajando las escaleras.</i></li></ul><p> She took a knock as she was walking down the stairs.</p><p>You can refer to <i>castañas</i> as years:</p><ul><li><i>Este año cumplo 45 castañas y no me apetece celebrarlo.</i></li></ul><p> I will be 45 years old this year and I don’t feel like celebrating.</p><p>And the word is also used as an adjective to describe the chestnut-coloured in eyes or hair.</p><ul><li><i>A ella le gustaría ser castaña en vez de rubia .</i></li></ul><p> She would like to be brunette instead of blond.</p><p>In Manu Chao's song 'Me Gustas Tu',a guy talks about things he likes, and of course castañas are included.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='rs6Y4kZ8qtw' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>kahs-tah-nyah</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p>