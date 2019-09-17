Spanish word of the day: 'Bellota'

<p>What does the Spanish word bellota mean? You'll probably have seen it plenty of times when looking at Spanish ham but really it's an autumnal word and means acorn. </p><ul><li><i>La ardilla cogió la bellota y se fue corriendo.</i></li></ul><p> The squirrel grabbed the acorn and ran away.</p><p>You will see de bellota mentioned in high-quality ham, as some Iberian pigs are fed only with acorns and this supposedly gives them a specific flavour:</p><ul><li><i>Por Navidad me regalaron en la empresa un jamón de bellota.</i></li></ul><p> I received an acorn-fed Iberian ham from my company for Christmas.</p><p>You can also use '<i>animal de bellota'</i> when talking in a pejorative way about somebody. It means to be a pig.</p><ul><li><i>¡Deja de comportarte como un animal de bellota y llama a tu novia!</i></li></ul><p> Stop acting like a pig and call your girlfriend!</p><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>beh-yoh-tah</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p>