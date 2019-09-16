Dutch national missing in Spain's flooded Alicante

<p>The alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon after a member of the public reported seeing "a body sucked into the water in a canal" in Dolores, a town 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Alicante.</p><p>The person was believed to be a 66-year-old Dutch man, a police spokesman said.</p><p>Southeastern Spain has been battered since Thursday by torrential rains, causing huge flooding and chaos on the roads in several provinces, leaving many areas cut off.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rescue from major floods in Dolores, Alicante, SE Spain yesterday, September 14th. Video: Giardia Civil / <a href="https://twitter.com/MeteOrihuela?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MeteOrihuela</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ixvntg7dpX">pic.twitter.com/Ixvntg7dpX</a></p>— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) <a href="https://twitter.com/severeweatherEU/status/1173144482428178435?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 15, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Six people have died as a result of the flood and rescuers have evacuated thousands of people from their homes with the help of some 1,300 troops.</p><p>After causing havoc in the regions of Valencia, Murcia and western Andalucia, the storm has since moved towards the central and west of the country, causing widespread flooding.</p><p>On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was again visiting several affected areas, this time in the southern region of Andalucia and in Castilla La Mancha in the centre.</p><p>Only several central and northern regions were on alert for intense rain on Monday, Spain's AEMET weather agency said, flagging Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, La Rioja, Aragon and Galicia in the far northwest.</p>