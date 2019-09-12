Spanish Word of the Day: Aturdido

<p>Our Word of the Day today is an adjective that means dazed. It has two significant meanings so let's see some examples to figure this out and not be <i>aturdidos</i> with the word.</p><p>It can refer to being in a state of shock:</p><p>- <strong><i>Cuando lo encontramos después del accidente, estaba aturdido y sangrando.</i></strong></p><p>When we found him after the accident, he was dazed and bleeding.</p><p>And you can also use it as confused:</p><p>- <strong><i>Tanto cambio de ciudad me tiene aturdido.</i></strong>I feel bewildered by so many changes of city.</p><p>If you use the reflexive form, <i>aturdirse</i> means to be stunned:</p><p>- <strong><i>Él se aturdió cuando escuchó la noticia.</i></strong>He was stunned when he heard the news.</p><p>Pronunciation: ah-toor-dee-doh </p><p><a href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a> is the leading Spanish academy in Madrid and is accredited by the Instituto Cervantes. It offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</p><p>For more information on our Spanish courses contact <a href="file:///C:\\Users\\Trainer\\Downloads\\info@laemadrid.com">info@laemadrid.com</a>.</p>