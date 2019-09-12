The King's move: Meet parties to break Spain's political deadlock

<p>Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists won elections in April but fell far short of a majority.</p><p>Sanchez now has until September 23 to be confirmed as premier by a deeply fragmented parliament -- or face fresh elections on November 10.</p><p>Polls suggest the Socialists would win more seats in such polls but still fall short of a majority.</p><p>Sanchez has failed to reach agreement with the far-left Podemos, whose support is key along with that of several smaller regional parties.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568287264_000-1jd7ni.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 492px;" /></p><p>Seeking to break the logjam, the monarch on Thursday met with Speaker Meritxell Batet ahead of talks next Monday and Tuesday with party parliamentary leaders.</p><p>The king will try to "propose a candidate for the head of government who can count on the necessary support to win a (parliamentary) vote of confidence," a palace statement said.</p><p>Failing that, the parliament would be dissolved and new elections would be called, the statement said.</p><p>Sanchez was expected to receive a fresh mandate from the king to once again present his candidacy as head of government to parliament.</p><p>The Socialist leader came to power in June 2018 by winning a surprise no-confidence vote against conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy with the support of Podemos as well as Catalan separatist parties and Basque nationalists.</p><p>But he failed twice in July to be confirmed by the assembly following a dispute with Podemos and its leader Pablo Iglesias that has yet to be resolved, with the two men trading accusations over the deadlock in parliament on Wednesday.</p><p>Podemos wants to be part of the cabinet, but the Socialists have refused, offering only talks on a joint policy programme.</p><p>In July, following lengthy negotiations, the Socialists had offered Podemos a number of government posts but Iglesias turned them down, saying they did not carry any political clout.</p>