This is what Spain's new low-cost (and brightly coloured) trains will look like

<p>Spanish national rail service RENFE has decided to give its new rage of low-cost, high-speed AVE trains a very eye-catching coat of paint. </p><p>Photos of the first models being tested (published by <a href="https://cincodias.elpais.com/cincodias/2019/09/10/companias/1568144677_342536.html" target="_blank">El País</a> on Wednesday) show how the carriages will have a striking purple paint job, with a silver strip running along the top and the doors being given a bright, Easyjet-style orange finish.</p><p>The striking purple pigment is in fact RENFE’s official logo colour, although current high-speed AVE trains only sport a splash of this, having primarily a more sober white finish overall.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568188097_eva2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 390px;" /></p><p>It remains to be seen whether the carriages’ interiors will be quite as loud (in colour that is) as the exteriors.</p><p>RENFE announced back in February 2018 that it was planning to launch this low-cost alternative to its fleet as a means of getting more Spaniards off the roads and onto the train tracks.</p><p>The initial route of the trains (dubbed EVAs rather than AVEs) will be from Madrid to Barcelona, with five trains going in each direction every day.</p><p>Spain’s public rail provider hopes to kick-start the new services during next year’s Semana Santa (Easter) holidays.</p><p>Authorities are aiming to transport over a million passengers in the first year, Spain's former minister of Publics Works Íñigo de la Serna announced back in 2018. </p><p>Ticket prices will be at least 25 percent cheaper than the current service between Madrid and Barcelona and would operate not from Barcelona-Sants station in the centre of the Catalan capital but from a new hub in El Prat de Llobregat, a satellite town near the airport.</p><p>The current AVE service hurtles the 621km (386 miles) between Madrid and Barcelona in under three hours reaching a speed above 310 km/h.</p><p>The route was inaugurated in 2008 and competes with flights between the two cities but tickets cost an average of €98 each way, althougher cheaper deals are available to savvy travellers who book in advance.</p><p>The new budget service is designed to attract a younger generation who generally make the journey by coach, explained the minister.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190617/everything-you-need-to-know-about-travelling-by-train-in-spain"><strong>Spain by train: Everything you need to know about rail travel</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190617/everything-you-need-to-know-about-travelling-by-train-in-spain" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568188316_renfe-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 429px;" /></a></p><p> </p>