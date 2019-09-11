Spanish judge gets jail time for smear campaign against far-left MP

<p>Victoria Rosell was forced to quit as MP for Podemos in 2016 following claims that she tried to spin the outcome of a court case involving her partner when she was a judge in the Canary islands.</p><p>A legal complaint against Rosell made by right-wing former industry minister Jose Manuel Soria — which was approved by the Supreme Court — was in fact based on a report penned by now disgraced judge Salvador Alba.</p><p>“The claims made about me were false,” Rosell wrote Tuesday on Twitter.</p><p>The court in Gran Canaria found Alba guilty of “maladministration”, “subornation” and “falsifying documents”.</p><p>In addition to the jail term, he was banned from legal practice for 18 years and ordered to pay Rosell 60,000 euros ($66,000 or £54,000) in compensation for “moral damage”.</p><p>The court heard that Alba held a secret meeting with a businessman accused of tax fraud, whom he promised to help in exchange for “information damaging to Victoria Rosell’s reputation”.</p><p>But the move backfired when it emerged the businessman had recorded the conversation, which he handed over to legal authorities, Spanish web site Eldiario reported.</p><p>“They tried to destroy Rosell because she ran for election for Podemos,” the party’s secretary general Pablo Iglesias said.</p><p>Rosell was re-elected to parliament earlier this year.</p><p>Born from an anti-austerity movement that shook Spain during the economic crisis, Podemos has allegedly been a target for plots by top police officers to discredit it. </p>