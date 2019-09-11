Spain's news in English

'No more Brexit concessions possible': Spanish PM warns Johnson

AFP
news@thelocal.com
11 September 2019
12:20 CEST+02:00

'No more Brexit concessions possible': Spanish PM warns Johnson
Photos: AFP
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that the European Union should not make any further concessions to Britain, which now seems set to leave the bloc without an agreement.

"A hard Brexit, without an agreement, has become the most likely scenario," he said during a debate in parliament.

"It is not possible to make other concessions.

"European institutions and member states have acted with flexibility and good faith since the beginning...but making it clear from the outset that it is not possible to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement that has already been signed with the British government."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended parliament Tuesday following a series of bruising clashes with MPs over his Brexit plan but insisted he was making every effort to strike an exit deal with the EU.

The Conservative leader has faced intense opposition in the House of Commons to his threat to leave the bloc without agreeing exit terms with Brussels.

Before he suspended parliament, MPs rushed through legislation requiring Johnson to postpone Brexit by three months if he fails to secure a deal at an EU summit on October 17-18.

Sanchez said Spain -- the number one destination for British nationals living outside Britain -- is prepared "for all" Brexit scenarios and said Spanish citizens and companies did not have to worry.

 
