Divided Catalan separatists to rally ahead of court verdicts

<p>The annual "Diada" pro-independence demonstration on Catalonia's national day, comes two years after the regional government's short-lived declaration of independence in October 2017.</p><p>While separatists remain in power in Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of Spain's economic output, the independence movement appears rudderless, with senior leaders scattered abroad or in jail and growing internal divisions over strategy.</p><p>Of all the Diada rallies which grassroots group ANC has staged since 2012, this has been the "most difficult" to organise, group president Elisenda Paluzie told AFP.</p><p>"One stage has closed, another begins and we don't know what it will look like. That's why it's hard to find a concrete reason to protest," she added.</p><p>The day marks the fall of Barcelona to Spain in 1714, and it has in recent years been adopted by independence activists.</p><p>Organisers says a million people took part in past Diada rallies.<br style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;" /><br style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;" /><strong>'No clear strategy'</strong></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">But separatists disappointed by the failure to achieve independence intend </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">to shun this year's event on Barcelona's Plaza Espana.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">"The rally, now, no longer makes sense. There is no clear strategy behind </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">it," said Silvia Senz, a 53-year-old linguist.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Spain's Supreme Court is poised to deliver verdicts in the high-profile </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">trial of 12 separatist leaders charged over their role in the secessionist bid </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">which plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Former Catalan vice-president Oriol Junqueras and eight others face the </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">most serious charge of rebellion. </span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Public prosecutors have asked that he spend </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">25 years behind bars.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Catalan leaders are trying to leverage the looming verdicts to galvanise </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">supporters for Wednesday.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">"Even if the repression and the verdict are tough, they won't defeat us. We </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">must show us that we are taking the initiative", said former Catalan president </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium shortly after Catalonia declared </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">independence.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">"The first response to the verdicts should be a large mobilisation for this </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Diada," current Catalan president Quim Torra said on Thursday.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Like his predecessor, Torra calls for "confrontation" with Madrid.</span></p><p><strong><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Divisions</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">But leftist separatist party ERC, which governs the region in coalition </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">with Torra and Puigdemont's Together for Catalonia party, has, since the </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">failed secession bid, called for dialogue with Madrid.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Divisions between the two formations have grown and top ERC leaders have </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">called for fresh regional elections.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Open University of Catalonia historian Joan Esculies does not expect a </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">strong and united response from the separatist camp to the verdicts Some </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">radical secessionists want regular protests.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">"The middle classes that support separatism want an improvement but only if </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">the transition is easy. What they won't do is endanger their daily lives, </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">their social position. A very frustrated section could take hard actions but </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">the majority of the movement won't," he said</span>.</p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Renewed tensions in Catalonia, home to 7.6 million people, could make it </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">even harder for acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to build a new government.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">His Socialist party won an April general election but fell well short of a </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">majority. Sanchez has until September 23 to be confirmed as premier by a </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">deeply fragmented parliament or face elections in November, the fourth in as </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">many years.</span></p>