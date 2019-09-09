Spanish Word of the day: 'Desganado'

<p>The word of the day is <i>desganado</i>, and adjective that means lethargic. It comes from <i>ganas</i>, which means willing to, but then the prefix <i>des-</i> that means without. Let's see some examples:</p><p>- <strong><i>Tus alumnos parecen desganados, podrías hacer algún juego en clase.</i></strong></p><p>Your students seem lethargic, you could play a game in class.</p><p>- <strong><i>Si te sientes desganado, lo mejor es comer sano y dormir más.</i></strong></p><p>If you feel lethargic, the best is to eat healthy and sleep more.</p><p>You can also call somebody <i>desganado</i> if he has no appetite.</p><p>- <strong><i>Después de la clase de natación me quedé desganado, no pude comer nada.</i></strong></p><p>After swimming class I had no appetite, I couldn't eat anything.</p><p>Pronunciation: <i>dehs-gah-nah-doh</i></p><p><a href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>is the leading Spanish academy in Madrid and is accredited by the Instituto Cervantes. It offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>. For more information on our Spanish courses contact <a href="file:///C:\\Users\\Trainer\\Downloads\\info@laemadrid.com">info@laemadrid.com</a>.</p>