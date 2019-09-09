Spain's news in English

Spanish Word of the day: 'Desganado'

9 September 2019
Photo: Deposit Photos
9 September 2019
Today's Spanish Word of the Day has nothing to do with winning.

The word of the day is desganado, and adjective that means lethargic. It comes from ganas, which means willing to, but then the prefix des- that means without.  Let's see some examples:

-        Tus alumnos parecen desganados, podrías hacer algún juego en clase.

Your students seem lethargic, you could play a game in class.

-        Si te sientes desganado, lo mejor es comer sano y dormir más.

If you feel lethargic, the best is to eat healthy and sleep more.

You can also call somebody desganado if he has no appetite.

-        Después de la clase de natación me quedé desganado, no pude comer nada.

After swimming class I had no appetite, I couldn't eat anything.

Pronunciation: dehs-gah-nah-doh

LAE Madridis the leading Spanish academy in Madrid and is accredited by the Instituto Cervantes. It offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. For more information on our Spanish courses contact info@laemadrid.com.

 
