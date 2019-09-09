Spanish Word of the day: 'Desganado'

The word of the day is desganado, and adjective that means lethargic. It comes from ganas, which means willing to, but then the prefix des- that means without. Let's see some examples:

- Tus alumnos parecen desganados, podrías hacer algún juego en clase.

Your students seem lethargic, you could play a game in class.

- Si te sientes desganado, lo mejor es comer sano y dormir más.

If you feel lethargic, the best is to eat healthy and sleep more.

You can also call somebody desganado if he has no appetite.

- Después de la clase de natación me quedé desganado, no pude comer nada.

After swimming class I had no appetite, I couldn't eat anything.

Pronunciation: dehs-gah-nah-doh

