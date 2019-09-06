Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish word of the day: 'Guaperas'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
6 September 2019
09:31 CEST+02:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Spanish word of the day: 'Guaperas'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
6 September 2019
09:31 CEST+02:00
We all know someone worthy of this word.

Why have we chosen this word?

This is a word that’s entered the Spanish dictionary to stay in it for a long time. If you know someone who’s good looking and can’t stop bragging about it, or acting as if it was the most important thing in the world, then here you have the perfect word in Spanish to describe him.

So, what does it mean?

Guaperas is an adjective used to describe someone who’s vain about his looks. This is a word you could also use for a really arrogant person. It can only be used when referring to men.

  • Por fin hemos conocido al novio de Laura. Es un guaperas

        At last we’ve met Laura’s boyfriend. He’s so vain!

Guaperas can also refer to someone who is cocky.

  • ¿Qué piensas sobre Mario?

         No me gusta. Va de guaperas. Es guapo y presume de serlo.

        What do you think about Mario?

         I don’t like him. He’s so cocky – he’s good looking and knows it.

Pronunciation: 

goo-ah-peh-rahs

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

 
word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Strange things Spanish parents do raising their children
  2. Rooftop weed plantation revealed during Spain's La Vuelta cycle race coverage
  3. Proxy or postal vote? Brits in EU urged to register ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  4. No-deal Brexit: British pensions to be uprated until 2022 if UK crashes out of EU
  5. Pet owners warned of four-month wait for travel between Spain and UK after Brexit

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
View all notices
Post a new notice