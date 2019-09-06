Spanish word of the day: 'Guaperas'

Why have we chosen this word?

This is a word that’s entered the Spanish dictionary to stay in it for a long time. If you know someone who’s good looking and can’t stop bragging about it, or acting as if it was the most important thing in the world, then here you have the perfect word in Spanish to describe him.

So, what does it mean?

Guaperas is an adjective used to describe someone who’s vain about his looks. This is a word you could also use for a really arrogant person. It can only be used when referring to men.

Por fin hemos conocido al novio de Laura. Es un guaperas

At last we’ve met Laura’s boyfriend. He’s so vain!

Guaperas can also refer to someone who is cocky.

¿Qué piensas sobre Mario?

No me gusta. Va de guaperas. Es guapo y presume de serlo.

What do you think about Mario?

I don’t like him. He’s so cocky – he’s good looking and knows it.

Pronunciation:

goo-ah-peh-rahs

