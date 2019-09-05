Ten of the most epic cycle rides in Spain

Andalucía



Stefan/Flickr

the TransAndalus trail is a 2,000km (1,240 miles) long circuit specifically designed for mountain bikes. It goes through the eight provinces of Andalucía and gives experienced riders a chance to pass through incredible natural sites, such as the Sierra Nevada, Doñana and Cabo de Gata national parks.

Toledo province





Bob Fisher/ Flickr

Spain's government has turned many of the country's abandoned railway lines into awesome cycling and hiking trails, known as 'vias verdes'. The via verde of Via de la Jara in Toledo province offers stunning views and gives cyclists the chance to go over aqueducts and through train tunnels.

Alicante



Michele Solmi/ Flickr

Fancy a relaxing ride overlooking the Mediterranean sea? This 26-km (16-mile) route from San Juan beach through El Campello village is ideal for bikers of all ages. Get to the finish line and cool down at Coveta Fuma cove before taking the tram back to the city center.

Barcelona



Patricil Complex/Flickr

Get a bird’s eye view of Catalonia’s capital when taking this 9km (5.5 mile) dirt track through Collsera Natural Park. It’s known to get very busy at weekends so try to make it there a bit early to have the route to yourself.

Camino de Santiago de Compostela



Photo: Cathedral de Sanitago

Pilgrims on foot are not the only ones who can enjoy this world-famous voyage. Cyclists can choose whether to complete the full 800km (500 mile) French Way or do the minimum 200km required to obtain the precious Pilgrimage Certificate.

The Central Massif



Photo: Francisco Antunes / Flickr

Choose from up to 80 different routes running through this amazing mountain range which starts in Madrid and ends in Portugal. Check out the Senderia (senderosdelsistemacentral.com) website to plan your trip accordingly. It will provide you with the best routes for the time you have available.

Madrid



Photo: Olga Berrios / Flickr

Live in the capital and want to go on an improvised bike ride? Via Verde Tajuna, one of the abandoned railway lines Spain's government has converted into a bike path, offers city dwellers the chance to escape the hustle and bustle without planning ahead. Get off at the last stop on Metro line 9 (Arganda del Rey) and hop on to your bici!

Cadiz



Photo: Philipus/Depositphotos

This 37km (22 mile) Via Verde de la Sierra route runs from the village of Puerto Serrano in the province of Cadiz to Olvera, a small village north-east of Ronda. It goes through no less than 30 tunnels and 4 viaducts as well as valleys and river banks. Free of traffic and a relatively easy ride overall, it’s ideal for a family day trip - and if the little ones are too tired, taxi with bicycle racks are available for the return journey.

Lanzarote



Photo: Mike Lawrence/Flickr

Go for a ride through the land of volcanoes -Timanfaya National Park. Ideal for mountain bikers, there is even an 8km (5 mile) downhill track through the island’s unique landscapes and lava fields. The archipelago's mild climate makes it a biking paradise throughout the year.

Majorca



Vaidotas Mišeikis/Flickr