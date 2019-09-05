Spain picks Almódovar's 'Pain and Glory' for Oscars

<p>The film, a semi-autobiographical story featuring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas about an ageing Spanish director plagued by physical and psychological frailty who revisits childhood memories, will compete with other global entries for a nomination as Best International Feature Film. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190526/banderas-wins-cannes-best-actor-as-almodovar-alter-ego" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190526/banderas-wins-cannes-best-actor-as-almodovar-alter-ego&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjM5pTC57nkAhWhzYUKHT3sDpkQFjAAegQIARAC&usg=AOvVaw03iviGsPfE984jpJ3X-vHI" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190526/banderas-wins-cannes-best-actor-as-almodovar-alter-ego" target="_blank">Banderas wins Cannes 'best actor' as Almódovar alter ego</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190323/almodvar-emotionally-naked-in-new-introspective-film">Almodóvar 'emotionally naked' in new introspective film</a></strong></li><li><strong><a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20180301/almodovar-movies-madrid" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20180301/almodovar-movies-madrid&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjM5pTC57nkAhWhzYUKHT3sDpkQFjACegQIDhAC&usg=AOvVaw2zMlhtYUU1cEsla-ipHmT0" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180301/almodovar-movies-madrid" target="_blank">Discovering Madrid through the movies of Pedro Almodóvar</a></strong></li></ul><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Dolor y gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar, es la película que representará a España en la 92 edición de los Oscar. <a href="https://t.co/NIs88ZrOwf">pic.twitter.com/NIs88ZrOwf</a></p>— Academia de Cine (@Academiadecine) <a href="https://twitter.com/Academiadecine/status/1169546685510537216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 5, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The five nominations for the category that up until now has been known as the best foreign-language film will be announced on January 13. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020.</p><p>Almódovar, who won the Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival last month, has already picked up two Oscars -- for best foreign firm with "All About My Mother" in 2000 and for best original screenplay with "Talk To Her" in 2003. </p><p>The 69-year-old has directed 21 feature films, including "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown", "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!" and "High Heels".</p>