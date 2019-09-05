New 'pop-up' Brexit clinics planned across costas for Brits in Spain

Having already held outreach events all over Spain and its islands, starting with towns and cities with the densest population of British residents, the British Embassy and Consulate teams are expanding their programme to include numberous 'pop events' across the costas.

At the events, member's of the consular teams will be on hand to answer questions on issues ranging from residency, registration, healthcare and pensions..

During September and October in the run up the October 31st deadline, a total of 15 events are planned at coastal resorts across Spain, including La Manga, Benidorm, Sitges and at locations in the Canary Islands.





“As we move closer to October 31st, we will continue to do all we can to update citizens as and when we have more information,” insists British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris.

“In the meantime, I continue to urge all UK nationals living in Spain to ensure you are correctly registered and to stay up to date with the latest news, by signing up for email alerts and visiting the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk and following our Brits in Spain social media channels, including on Facebook.”

These events are free and open to all interested British nationals.

Check in regularly to the FCO website Living in Spain HERE and their Facebook page HERE

Visit the Spanish government dedicated Brexit information page HERE

