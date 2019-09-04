Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish word of the day: 'Complicidad'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 September 2019
09:00 CEST+02:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Spanish word of the day: 'Complicidad'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 September 2019
09:00 CEST+02:00
This word means harmony between two or more people who understand each other.

The act almost implies guessing other 's thoughts. Complicidad means mutual understanding or involvement.

Let's take a look at some examples:

Complicidad as mutual understanding :

  • Había mucha complicidad entre las dos amigas.

          There was a lot of complicity between the two friends.

Complicidad in a crime as collusion or involvement:

  • El espía fue acusado de complicidad en un atentado contra el gobierno.

         The spy was accused being complicit in an attempt against the government.

Una mirada de complicidad is a look of complicity:

  • Ella se volvió hacia nosotras con mirada de complicidad y de respeto.

        She looked at us with an air of complicity and respect.

The following song from a Spanish group called Pereza, includes the lyrics:  'Pero las ganas y  la complicidad Ardieron en el infierno'.

Pronunciation:

kohm-plee-thee-dahd

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO Getting explicit: Your guide to how to swear like a Spaniard

 
word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The Ultimate A to Z Guide to Teaching English in Spain
  2. What's on in Spain: Seven reasons to love September
  3. Rooftop weed plantation revealed during Spain's La Vuelta cycle race coverage
  4. UK announces €3.3m grant to help Brits living in EU prepare for Brexit
  5. Spanish word of the day: 'Jornada'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
View all notices
Post a new notice