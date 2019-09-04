Spanish word of the day: 'Complicidad'

The act almost implies guessing other 's thoughts. Complicidad means mutual understanding or involvement.

Let's take a look at some examples:

Complicidad as mutual understanding :

Había mucha complicidad entre las dos amigas.

There was a lot of complicity between the two friends.

Complicidad in a crime as collusion or involvement:

El espía fue acusado de complicidad en un atentado contra el gobierno.

The spy was accused being complicit in an attempt against the government.

Una mirada de complicidad is a look of complicity:

Ella se volvió hacia nosotras con mirada de complicidad y de respeto.

She looked at us with an air of complicity and respect.

The following song from a Spanish group called Pereza, includes the lyrics: 'Pero las ganas y la complicidad Ardieron en el infierno'.

Pronunciation:

kohm-plee-thee-dahd

