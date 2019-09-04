Spanish word of the day: 'Complicidad'

<p>The act almost implies guessing other 's thoughts. Complicidad means mutual understanding or involvement.</p><p>Let's take a look at some examples:</p><p><i>Complicidad</i> as mutual understanding :</p><ul><li><i>Había mucha complicidad entre las dos amigas.</i></li></ul><p> There was a lot of complicity between the two friends.</p><p><i>Complicidad</i> in a crime as collusion or involvement:</p><ul><li><i>El espía fue acusado de complicidad en un atentado contra el gobierno.</i></li></ul><p> The spy was accused being complicit in an attempt against the government.</p><p><i>Una mirada de complicidad</i> is a look of complicity:</p><ul><li><i>Ella se volvió hacia nosotras con mirada de complicidad y de respeto.</i></li></ul><p> She looked at us with an air of complicity and respect.</p><p>The following song from a Spanish group called Pereza, includes the lyrics: <i>'Pero las ganas y la complicidad Ardieron en el infierno'.</i></p><amp-youtube data-videoid='l0vcJ4Tb8FM' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>kohm-plee-thee-dahd</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190903/getting-explicit-your-guide-to-how-to-swear-like-a-spaniard">Getting explicit: Your guide to how to swear like a Spaniard</a></strong></p>