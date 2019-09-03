What's on in Spain: Seven reasons to love September

Fiestas

Carthaginians and Romans Festival, Cartagena, Murcia (September 20th - 29st)



Photo: Spain.info

Originally from Lebanon, the Cathaginians fled to the Mediterranean after they were invaded and became seafaring traders. It was too bad that the Romans also fancied a bit of maritime trade - as well as conquering more and more land - and this fiesta in Cartagena involves re-enactments of the warfare, eventually to be won by the Romans.

Fiestas de la Mare de Deu de la Salut Algemesí, Valencia (September 7th -8th)



Photo: Juanjo Ripollés / Flickr

This festival dates back to the Middle Ages and has now been recognised by UNESCO has an Intangible Cultural Heritage event. More than 1400 people participate in the main event - a parade of giants, featuring King James I of Aragon, his wife and many figures from the bible. as with any Valencia festivals, paella is a main component and be sure to try some of the local seafood varieties.

Fiesta De La Mercé, Barcelona (September 20th - 24th)



Photo: Miquel González / Flickr

Free music concerts are held for this festival which is held in honour of the city’s patron saint, Our Lady of Mercy. Expect the usual Catalan partying - sardana-dancing, fireworks and human towers galore.

Culture

San Sebastián International Film Festival, Basque Country (September 20th - 28th)

In late September San Sebastian proudly host their world famous film festival and this year, Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland will be receiving a lifetime achievement award.

Literature

The city of Segovia hosts this prestigious international literary event which was created in 1998 and brings together approximately fifty acclaimed authors and artists from different countries. For four days, readings, talks and discussions on books and literature fill different venues and halls around the city. And this year the Hay Festival has extended its programme to include exhibitions, concerts, film sessions and a whole series of cultural activities, thus turning the event into a genuine celebration of the arts.

Theatre

International Mime Festival, Sueca in Valencia. (September 18th - 22nd)



Photo: Mimsueca.com

The only festival in Spain dedicated exclusively to gestural theatre, it is considered one of the three most important in Europe. With events for wannabe clowns to performances in mime, pantomime, clowning and circus techniques, there is lots of fun for all the family.

Sport

La Vuelta, cycling race across Spain (Ends in Madrid September 15th)



Photo: AFP

Participants in Spain's most important cycling race cover more than 3,200 kms in 21 stages across the plains, mountains and lowlands of Spain. Spectators turn out in crowds to cheer the cyclists on as they pass through towns along the route ending in Madrid with a big celebration.

