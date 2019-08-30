Spanish word of the day: 'Flechazo'

Although its literal meaning is pain or injury caused by an arrow, in colloquial terms, today's word of the day refers to that moment when love strikes unexpectedly.

When you talk about an arrow shot:

El flechazo en la pierna de la mujer tardó varios días en curarse.

The arrow wound in the woman's leg took several days to heal.

When you talk about love at first sight:

Sentí un flechazo nada más conocerle y a día de hoy estamos felizmente casados .

When I met him it was love at first sight and we are now happily married.

The song by Morat, En un solo día, says Cupido flechándome, which literary means Cupid shooting me arrows.

Pronunciation:

fleh-chah-thoh

