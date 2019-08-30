Spanish word of the day: 'Flechazo'

<p>Although its literal meaning is pain or injury caused by an arrow, in colloquial terms, today's word of the day refers to that moment when love strikes unexpectedly. </p><p>When you talk about an arrow shot:</p><ul><li><i>El flechazo en la pierna de la mujer tardó varios días en curarse.</i></li></ul><p> The arrow wound in the woman's leg took several days to heal.</p><p>When you talk about love at first sight:</p><ul><li><i>Sentí un flechazo nada más conocerle y a día de hoy estamos felizmente casados .</i></li></ul><p> When I met him it was love at first sight and we are now happily married.</p><p>The song by Morat, <i>En un solo día</i>, says Cupido flechándome, which literary means Cupid shooting me arrows.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='fqHJh3lpVzc' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>fleh-chah-thoh</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190213/how-to-speak-the-spanish-language-of-love" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190213/how-to-speak-the-spanish-language-of-love&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwirwYOOlarkAhUPhxoKHbm8CzsQFjAAegQIABAC&usg=AOvVaw2a-amt-vv4XCpovzE5Jwrp" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190213/how-to-speak-the-spanish-language-of-love" target="_blank">How to speak the Spanish language of love</a></strong></p>