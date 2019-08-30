Spain's news in English

Spanish word of the day: 'Flechazo'

30 August 2019
09:18 CEST+02:00
Spanish word of the day: 'Flechazo'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
30 August 2019
09:18 CEST+02:00
Love at first sight? This is the word you need.

Although its literal meaning is pain or injury caused by an arrow, in colloquial terms, today's word of the day refers to that moment when love strikes unexpectedly. 

When you talk about an arrow shot:

  • El flechazo en la pierna de la mujer tardó varios días en curarse.

        The arrow wound in the woman's leg took several days to heal.

When you talk about love at first sight:

  • Sentí un  flechazo nada más conocerle  y a día de hoy estamos felizmente casados .

        When I met him it was love at first sight and we are now happily married.

The song by Morat, En un solo día, says Cupido flechándome, which literary means Cupid shooting me arrows.

Pronunciation:

fleh-chah-thoh

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ MORE: How to speak the Spanish language of love

 

 
