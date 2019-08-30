Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish scientists make breakthrough identifying HIV resistance gene

AFP
news@thelocal.com
30 August 2019
10:05 CEST+02:00
sciencehealthhivresearch

Share this article

Spanish scientists make breakthrough identifying HIV resistance gene
Photo: peshkova/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.com
30 August 2019
10:05 CEST+02:00
A rare genetic mutation that causes a form of muscular dystrophy affecting the limbs also protects against HIV infection, Spanish scientists reported Thursday.

The breakthrough comes a decade after American Timothy Brown, known as the "Berlin Patient," became the first person cured of HIV after a bone marrow transplant from a donor with a mutation of the CCR5 gene.

The newly-discovered mutation concerns the Transportin 3 gene (TNPO3) and is far more rare. 

It was identified several years ago among members of a family in Spain who were suffering from type 1F limb-girdle muscular dystrophy.   

Doctors studying the family learned that HIV researchers were interested in the same gene because it plays a role in transporting the virus inside cells.   


Role of TNPO3 in HIV infection (credit: Rodríguez-Mora S, et al., 2019).

They then got in touch with geneticists in Madrid, who took blood samples from those family members and infected the blood with HIV -- revealing a welcome surprise.   

The lymphocytes -- white blood cells that are an important part of the immune system -- of people with the rare muscular illness were naturally resistant to HIV, it emerged.

"This helps us to understand much better the transport of the virus in the cell," Jose Alcami, a virologist at the Carlos III Health Institute and co-author of a paper published in US journal PLOS Pathogens on the subject, told AFP.   

HIV is among the most studied viruses, he said, adding however that much remained to be learned, such as why five percent of patients who are infected do not develop AIDS.

"There are mechanisms of resistance to infection that are very poorly understood," he said.

READ MORE: Spanish team develop biosensor to detect HIV within a week of infection

 
sciencehealthhivresearch
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. UPDATED: These are the strikes at airports in Spain that could affect your end of summer travel plans
  2. Ten really great reasons to take a Gap Year in Spain
  3. The ultimate No-Deal Brexit checklist for Brits in Spain
  4. Now Ryanair pilots in Spain call five days of strikes for September
  5. 17 babies in Spain develop 'werewolf syndrome' after drugs mix-up

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
View all notices
Post a new notice