Ceuta: 155 migrants force entry into Spanish enclave

<p>"They are all from sub-Saharan Africa, the majority from Guinea," a spokesman for the central government's office in Ceuta told AFP. </p><p>They broke through the barbed wire fence bordering Morocco early Friday morning, taking advantage of misty conditions, slightly hurting 12 police officers who tried to stop them, he said.</p><p>Several migrants were treated for cuts. </p><p>Spanish media said some of them jumped over while the majority broke through a door in the fence.</p><p>This is the first time in a year that migrants have managed to storm the barbed wire fence that separates Ceuta from Morocco as a group, the spokesman said.</p><p>Spain's two North African enclaves, Melilla and Ceuta, have the European Union's only land borders with Africa.</p><p>Since the start of the year, 3,427 migrants have entered these two cities, 18.1 percent less than in 2018, according to the latest interior ministry figures.</p><p>Of these, 671 arrived in Ceuta. </p><p>Once on Spanish territory, they are usually taken to a migrant reception centre where they can ask for asylum.</p>