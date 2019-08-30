Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Ceuta: 155 migrants force entry into Spanish enclave

AFP
news@thelocal.com
30 August 2019
16:25 CEST+02:00
migrantsmigrationceuta

Share this article

Ceuta: 155 migrants force entry into Spanish enclave
Migrants climbed over the fence to reach Spain. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.com
30 August 2019
16:25 CEST+02:00
A group of 155 migrants forced their way into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco on Friday, Spanish authorities said.

"They are all from sub-Saharan Africa, the majority from Guinea," a spokesman for the central government's office in Ceuta told AFP.   

They broke through the barbed wire fence bordering Morocco early Friday morning, taking advantage of misty conditions, slightly hurting 12 police officers who tried to stop them, he said.

Several migrants were treated for cuts.   

Spanish media said some of them jumped over while the majority broke through a door in the fence.

This is the first time in a year that migrants have managed to storm the barbed wire fence that separates Ceuta from Morocco as a group, the spokesman said.

Spain's two North African enclaves, Melilla and Ceuta, have the European Union's only land borders with Africa.

Since the start of the year, 3,427 migrants have entered these two cities, 18.1 percent less than in 2018, according to the latest interior ministry figures.

Of these, 671 arrived in Ceuta.   

Once on Spanish territory, they are usually taken to a migrant reception centre where they can ask for asylum.

READ ALSO: Spanish naval ship arrives in Italy to take in 15 rescued migrants

 
migrantsmigrationceuta
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. UPDATED: These are the strikes at airports in Spain that could affect your end of summer travel plans
  2. Ten really great reasons to take a Gap Year in Spain
  3. The ultimate No-Deal Brexit checklist for Brits in Spain
  4. Now Ryanair pilots in Spain call five days of strikes for September
  5. 17 babies in Spain develop 'werewolf syndrome' after drugs mix-up

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
View all notices
Post a new notice