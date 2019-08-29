Seville wants owners to rinse away dog pee

The council has announced that it plans measures to force owners to carry bottles of disinfectant to rinse spots after their pets urinate, whether their animal has cocked its leg on a lamppost or doused a wall or pavement.

The Local Police will be given the authority to sanction pet owners who aren’t carrying disinfectant solution and fine those who fail to rinse away their dog’s wee.

The measure, which will be tested for one month before being formally introduced, comes after pressure from neighbourhood groups with residents complaining about the smell of dog urine.

Seville isn’t the first to introduce such a bylaw. In July, the city of Almeria brought the measure into force, insisting owners could rinse away their pets urine with a solution of water and vinegar.

Towns across Spain have introduced various measures to try and rid their streets of dog messes, including hiring private detectives, testing DNA collected from excrement, and installing a giant inflatable poo to raise awareness.

In 2013, a viral campaign in Brunete, a small town just outside Madrid, saw officials box up waste and mail it back guilty pet owners.

While in the town of Colmenar Viejo, also near Madrid, hired incognito detectives in 2014 to film owners who left their dog's poo lying around, and in 2016, Maslata, near Valencia, ordered residents to register their dog’s DNA through mandatory blood samples, so the owners who failed to clean up after their dogs could be traced.

In a battle to clean up the captial, Madrid's mayor introduced a 2016 law, giving dog poo offenders the choice between a €750 fine or a weekend of cleaning duty.

