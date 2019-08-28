Spanish word of the day: 'Coraje'

<p>It means courage or bravery. Let's see the word in some sentences:</p><ul><li><i>No llegó a reunir el coraje para enfrentarse a su hermano.</i></li></ul><p> He didn't pluck up the courage to confront his brother.</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Los guerreros mostraron gran coraje ante su enemigo.</i></li></ul><p> Warriors showed great courage against their enemy.</p><p> </p><p>It can also mean in a colloquial way anger:</p><ul><li>Me da coraje que siempre vayamos donde tú quieres.</li></ul><p> It pisses me off that we have to go wherever you want all the time.</p><p> </p><p>Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, uses the word in the song <i>Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No.</i></p><p><i></i></p><amp-youtube data-videoid='ABRL8-tPXPc' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>ah-goo-ah-theh-roh</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><h2><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190531/words-you-need-to-know-to-be-a-true-madrileo">Words and phrases you need to know to be a true Madrileño</a></strong></h2>