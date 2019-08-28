Spanish word of the day: 'Coraje'

It means courage or bravery. Let's see the word in some sentences:

No llegó a reunir el coraje para enfrentarse a su hermano.

He didn't pluck up the courage to confront his brother.

Los guerreros mostraron gran coraje ante su enemigo.

Warriors showed great courage against their enemy.

It can also mean in a colloquial way anger:

Me da coraje que siempre vayamos donde tú quieres.

It pisses me off that we have to go wherever you want all the time.

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, uses the word in the song Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No.

Pronunciation:

ah-goo-ah-theh-roh

