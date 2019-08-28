Spain's news in English

Spanish word of the day: 'Coraje'

28 August 2019
09:02 CEST+02:00
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
Our word of the day refers to an act that demands a huge inner strength when making decisions or expressing feelings for someone.

It means courage or bravery. Let's see the word in some sentences:

  • No llegó a reunir el coraje  para enfrentarse a su hermano.

        He didn't  pluck up the courage to confront his brother.

 

  • Los guerreros mostraron gran coraje ante su enemigo.

         Warriors showed great courage against their enemy.

 

It  can also mean in a colloquial way anger:

  • Me da coraje que siempre vayamos donde tú quieres.

       It pisses me off that we have to go wherever you want all the time.

 

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, uses the word in the song Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No.

Pronunciation:

ah-goo-ah-theh-roh

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ MORE: Words and phrases you need to know to be a true Madrileño

 
