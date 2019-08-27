WATCH: Why Spaniards hate British holidaymakers summed up in one catchy song

Ignacio Lopez tweeted out a recording of a performance of the song he calls “Why Spain hates the UK” and it has already notched up 250,000 views

.“This song is about being a barman in Spain and how much we hate British people,” he said introducing the act.

His words, put to the tune of Rhianna’s Umbrella, brilliantly satirize the experience of Spanish barman serving the hordes of British holidaymakers.Watch it on the tweet below:

Here’s my song about why Spain hates the U.K. From my solo show #EspañYOLO. pic.twitter.com/8E5fh3JSNH — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) August 22, 2019

The song was part of his one man show EspañYOLO erformed at the Perch in Cardiff and currently on tour around Britain after a stint at the Edinburgh fringe, where he bravely sings it to rooms full of Brits, some of whom sport Ben Sherman shirts and drink Stella.

