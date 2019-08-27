WATCH: Why Spaniards hate British holidaymakers summed up in one catchy song

<p>Ignacio Lopez tweeted out a recording of a performance of the song he calls “Why Spain hates the UK” and it has already notched up 250,000 views</p><p>.“This song is about being a barman in Spain and how much we hate British people,” he said introducing the act.</p><p>His words, put to the tune of Rhianna’s Umbrella, brilliantly satirize the experience of Spanish barman serving the hordes of British holidaymakers.Watch it on the tweet below: </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Here’s my song about why Spain hates the U.K. From my solo show <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Espa%C3%B1YOLO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EspañYOLO</a>. <a href="https://t.co/8E5fh3JSNH">pic.twitter.com/8E5fh3JSNH</a></p>— Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) <a href="https://twitter.com/comedylopez/status/1164444905575522304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The song was part of his one man show EspañYOLO erformed at the Perch in Cardiff and currently on tour around Britain after a stint at the Edinburgh fringe, where he bravely sings it to rooms full of Brits, some of whom sport Ben Sherman shirts and drink Stella.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190816/my-espanish-abc-tom-morgan">READ ALSO: My Espanish ABC: An irreverent view of Spain</a></strong></p>