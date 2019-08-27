Spain's news in English

WATCH: Why Spaniards hate British holidaymakers summed up in one catchy song

Fiona Govan
Fiona Govan
27 August 2019
comedy

WATCH: Why Spaniards hate British holidaymakers summed up in one catchy song
27 August 2019
A Spanish stand-up comic working in Britain has taken on British holidaymakers in Spain, accusing them of eating nothing but chips and insisting on calling all waiters Manuel – a reference to the hapless Catalan waiter in Fawlty Towers.

Ignacio Lopez tweeted out a recording of a performance of the song he calls “Why Spain hates the UK” and it has already notched up 250,000 views

.“This song is about being a barman in Spain and how much we hate British people,” he said introducing the act.

His words, put to the tune of Rhianna’s Umbrella, brilliantly satirize the experience of Spanish barman serving the hordes of British holidaymakers.Watch it on the tweet below: 

 

 

The song was part of his one man show EspañYOLO erformed at the Perch in Cardiff and currently on tour around Britain after a stint at the Edinburgh fringe, where he bravely sings it to rooms full of Brits, some of whom sport Ben Sherman shirts and drink Stella.

READ ALSO: My Espanish ABC: An irreverent view of Spain

 
comedy
