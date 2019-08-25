Spain's former king Juan Carlos has successful heart surgery

<p>The triple bypass operation went "without incident", Lucia Alonso, the manager of the private hospital in Madrid, told the media.</p><p>"As is customary for this type of procedure, the patient has been referred to the intensive care unit for post-op monitoring," she said in a statement broadcast on Spanish public television.</p><p>King Felipe VI appeared relaxed and smiling when he arrived at the hospital at midday along with his mother, former Queen Sofia.</p><p>When the 81-year-old Juan Carlos arrived at the hospital on Friday for the operation, he told the press: "You'll see me on the way out."</p><p>Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Twitter hailed that "Juan Carlos' operation had gone as planned", adding that he hoped the former monarch would have a quick recovery.</p><p>Doctors had detected that the former king needed the operation during an annual check-up in June.</p><p>Juan Carlos, who helped smooth Spain's transition to democracy in the 1970s after the Francisco Franco dictatorship, abdicated in favour of his son Felipe in 2014.</p><p>Despite having retired from public life, he has continued to be spotted in public at bullfights in Madrid and at a sailing competition in Finland.</p><p>He underwent a knee operation last year and has had multiple hip operations.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190529/in-pics-the-life-of-king-juan-carlos">IN PICS: Key moments in the public life of King Juan Carlos I as he announces retirement</a></strong></p>