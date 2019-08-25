Spain's news in English

Spain opposed to blocking EU-Mercosur trade pact: government

25 August 2019
Mounted police patrol on the main beach (Grande Plage), near the Palace Hotel where G7 leaders are staying in Biarritz. Photo: AFP
25 August 2019
Spain does not support moves to block the EU's trade pact with South America's Mercosur grouping, which has been put in doubt over Brazil's failure to curb fires raging through the Amazon rainforest, the government in Madrid said Saturday.

Spain "does not share the position of blocking the deal," an idea mooted by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and also backed by Irish leader Leo Varadkar.

"Spain has been at the forefront of the last effort to sign the EU-Mercosur agreement that will open huge opportunities for the two regional blocs," Madrid said in an online message to media.

