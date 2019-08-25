Spain opposed to blocking EU-Mercosur trade pact: government

<p>Spain "does not share the position of blocking the deal," an idea mooted by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and also backed by Irish leader Leo Varadkar.</p><p>"Spain has been at the forefront of the last effort to sign the EU-Mercosur agreement that will open huge opportunities for the two regional blocs," Madrid said in an online message to media.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190825/french-police-fire-tear-gas-at-anti-g7-protesters-near-summit">French police fire tear gas at anti-G7 protesters near summit</a></strong></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20190825/norway-says-efta-mercosur-pact-has-guarantees-on-amazon-forests"><strong>Norway says EFTA-Mercosur pact has guarantees on Amazon forests</strong></a></li></ul>