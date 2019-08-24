Homeless US man who murdered Spanish golfer jailed for life

<p>Barquin Arozamena, 22, was stabbed to death after being ambushed by Collin Richards while she played at Coldwater Golf Links in the city of Ames <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/celia-barquin-spanish-golfer-killed-on-us">on September 17th last year</a>.</p><p>The Iowa State University student's body was found by staff at the course shortly after the attack, which occurred in broad daylight.</p><p>Richards, who had been living in a homeless encampment near the course where Barquin Arozamena was attacked, had been released from prison three months before the incident.</p><p>The 22-year-old had pleaded guilty to first degree murder in June this year.</p><p>On Friday, a judge in Story County, Iowa formally confirmed his sentence of life without the possibility of parole.</p><p>Speaking during the hearing, prosecutor Jessica Reynolds read a victim impact statement from Barquin Arozamena's parents.</p><p>"Celia was a woman who radiated a desire to live, to improve day by day so as to reach her dreams but without missing the opportunity to offer help to whoever asked for it," Reynolds read. </p><p>"It has been, and continues to be, very hard to fight with the impotence of such a cruel, random and absurd crime."</p><p>Speaking to reporters following the hearing, Reynolds said the community was still grieving Barquin Arozamena's killing with the one-year anniversary approaching.</p><p>"Her murderer will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole," Reynolds said. </p><p>"Although the criminal matter is concluded today, our community is just beginning the healing process."</p><p>Barquin Arozamena hailed from Puente San Miguel in Spain, and in 2018 was named Iowa State University's female athlete of the year, having claimed a major conference championship victory.</p><p>She had finished her university golf career, which ran from 2015 to 2018, and was completing her studies for a civil engineering degree when she was murdered.</p><p>Barquin Arozamena was the school's career leader in stroke average (73.44) and was the third woman golfer from Iowa State to compete in the US Women's Open Championship.</p>