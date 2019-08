This word refers to a kind of weather (sweltering) with a series of specific characteristics, some of them quite contradictory to each other: it's cloudy and it's hot and at the same time so you get humidity. Another meaning of bochorno is embarrassment. Let's see it being used:

Ayer por la tarde hacía un bochorno muy desagradable, no se podía estar en la calle.

Yesterday afternoon was hot and sticky, you could not be out in the street.

Voy a un sitio con aire acondicionado; no aguanto el bochorno que hace.

I'm going to someplace with air conditioning; I can't stand this muggy heat.

You can also use it when talking about embarrassment:

Que bochorno pasé cuando me olvidé de la presentación delante de todos.

It was such an embarrassment when I forgot about the presentation in front of everybody.

The following song, Hace mucho calor, talks about the summer and says: ‘Maldito sea el verano y el bochorno’.

Pronunciation:

boh-chohr-noh

