Outraged at sentiments expressed by Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain's far-right party Vox, over the migrants and the Spanish charitable organisation that can to their aid, the British composer found a brilliant way to troll him.

The 44-year-old musician donated €1,000 to the NGO in the name of the far right leader then twitted the notification with the message: "I hope this generous gesture inspires many of his followers."

¡Qué extraño que tuitees esto cuando hay una gran donación para @openarms_fund en tu nombre! Gracias @Santi_ABASCAL. Espero que este gesto generoso inspire a muchos de sus seguidores.

Si alguien más quiere donar, el enlace está aquí: https://t.co/Vostr8IZSY https://t.co/ky0QQaEQdb pic.twitter.com/qq9cTMv2nS — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) August 20, 2019

Rhodes was responding to a tweet by Abascal in which he slammed the Spanish rescuers: “Open Arms is not an NGO, it is an instrument of the extreme left…immigrants are their political merchandise. Nothing else.”

It's not the first time he has taken on Vox in this way. Earlier this month he made a similar donation, also to Open Arms, in the name of Isabel Pérez Moniño, a local councillor for Vox in the Madrid satellite town of Fuenlabrada after her public comments against helping migrants.

The Londoner, who has made his home in Madrid, has endeared himself to Spaniards after publishing a "love letter" to the people of Spain in El Pais, extolling of the virtues of his new home.

He regularly appears on Spanish chat shows and has met with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to campaign to end the statute of limitations on sex crimes against children.

Rhodes wrote about the horrific sexual abuse he suffered as a child in his book Instrumental.

READ MORE: