Note: this is an irregular verb so check out the conjugation of tostar.

Let’s see some examples:

Me encanta el pan tostado.

I love toast.

You can use tostar as burn food too:

La comida se tostó demasiado por dejarla en la lumbre tanto tiempo.

The food burnt because we left it on the fire for a long time.

Or to roast:

Los granos de café se tuestan antes de preparar café.

The coffee beans are roasted before preparing coffee.

The reflexive form ‘tostarse’ can be used to refer to tanning.

Vamos a la playa a tostarnos al sol.

Let’s go to the beach to get tanned.

Check out this song which uses the word:

Pronunciation:

tohs-tahr

