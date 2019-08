Let's see some examples:

Trapo as a cleaning cloth:

Limpié los cubiertos con un trapo.

I dried the cutlery with a cloth.

The expression A todo trapo means at full speed:

El coche iba a todo trapo.

The car was going at full speed.

It can also mean to feel knackered or shattered:

Me fui andando todo el camino, acabé como un trapo

I walked all the way, I ended up knackered.

If you enter el trapo you fall into the trap or get involved:

No quiero entrar al trapo y discutir contigo

I don't want to get involved in the conversation and argue with you.

And if you have hands of trapo, it means you have 'butterfingers':

El chico tiene manos de trapo, todo lo que coge se le cae todo al suelo.

He has butterfingers, everything he picks up he drops all over the floor.

This song called Muñeca de Trapo is about of the feeling of helplessness for not being able to clearly show feelings for someone, which leads to the loss of this person. Hence the title, being always silent makes her feel like a Rag Doll.

Pronunciation:

trah-poh

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: 'Un Perro Verde' and nine other Spanish animal expressions you should learn