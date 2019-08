Authorities at Seville Cathedral have felt the need to instil some decorum on the masses, insisting that beachwear and even casual summer attire are not suitable for church.

This week signs went up at the doors of the Andalusian capital’s most visited tourist attraction pointing out the strict dress code.



Photo: DepositPhotos

From now on those who want to climb the famous Giralda tower to take in the breathtaking views across the cathedral rooftops and city beyond, or pay their respect at the tomb of the explorer who discovered the Americas (Christopher Columbus is said to be buried here) must be dressed appropriately.

No flip-flops, hot pants, beach wear or hats. And both men and women must remove headgear such as sunhats, baseball caps or visors.

“To preserve respect for the sacred character of the temple, we remind you that in the summer months it will be essential to comply with the rules of decorum in clothing,” states a message from the Cathedral Council on its website.

“Dressing appropriately promotes coexistence, cordiality and respect, showing the correct sensitivity for a visit to a cathedral.

“Please remove headwear when entering and refrain from wearing beach shoes. Ladies will not be allowed entry wearing vest tops, miniskirts or hotpants and men should not dress in tank tops.”

Visitors are also advised not to raise their voices, race around, or smoke, eat or drink within Cathedral itself.

