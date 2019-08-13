There are still 16,000 public telephones in Spain

<p>New data reveals that Spain currently has over 16,000 public payphone dotted around the length of breadth of Spain even though an average of one call a day is made from them.</p><p>Telefonica sources cited by news agency Efe revealed that Spain's biggest telecommunications company currently spends €4.52 million a year maintaining the phone booths.</p><p>Despite the fact that they are rarely used, Telefonica is tied to a “universal service obligation” imposed by the government to provide and maintain in working order a public payphone for every 3,000 inhabitants in each town of 1,000 or more and one cabin in all municipalities of less than 1,000 inhabitants.</p><p>The company estimates that of the 16,000 currently in use, half are almost never used and 12,000 ceased to be profitable years ago, losing the company some €3 million a year.</p><p>The number of payphones has been vastly reduced since the introduction of mobile phones. Twenty years ago there were almost four times as many payphones across Spain - 55,000 payphones available in 1999 - and you could expect to find one on many a street corner.</p><p>Spain's communications regulator CNMC has called on the government to drop the universal service obligation for public payphones after a recent survey found that nearly 9 in 10 Spaniards (88 percent) admitted to never having used a public payphone in their life.</p><p>When was the last time you used one?</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20160229/is-technology-killing-off-spaniards-sociable-mealtimes" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20160229/is-technology-killing-off-spaniards-sociable-mealtimes&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwiNvcSft__jAhVZRxUIHb03AA8QFjAAegQIABAC&usg=AOvVaw0I0n4VsIBd11oVpEmCNDLL" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20160229/is-technology-killing-off-spaniards-sociable-mealtimes" target="_blank">Could technology be killing off Spain's sociable mealtimes?</a></strong></p>