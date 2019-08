However, it has multiple meanings. Let’s find out with some examples:

Hay que picar bien el pimiento para la salsa.

You have to chop the pepper for the sauce.

The verb picar also means to sting:

Si te pica una avispa ponte crema para aliviar el dolor.

If a wasp stings you, put on cream to relieve the pain.

If a fish pica means he just bite the hook:

En este rio los peces no suelen picar el anzuelo.

In this river, the fish don't usually bite.

Picar means to have a snack in a colloquial way:

Picar entre horas engorda.

Snacking between meals makes you gain weight.

Another colloquial meaning is to bother:

Siempre está intentando picarme con tonterías, por eso ya no le hago caso.

He's always trying to bother me with nonsense, that's why I don't listen to him anymore.

Le engaño y siempre pica en mis trampas ,no es muy avispada.

I fool him and he always falls for my tricks, he is not very intelligent.

There is a song called “Pica” which uses the word a lot!

Pronunciation:

pee-kahr

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ MORE: A beginners guide to wine tasting in Spain (plus all the lingo you'll need)