Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Remote Spanish village opens Europe’s longest zip wire

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 August 2019
12:51 CEST+02:00
adventurewhat's onaugust

Share this article

Remote Spanish village opens Europe’s longest zip wire
Photos: tirolinafuentespalda.com
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 August 2019
12:51 CEST+02:00
A hillside village in one of Spain’s forgotten corners is hoping to transform itself into a tourist destination with the opening of what it claims to be the longest zip wire ride in Europe.

Fuentespalda, in the inland southern province of Teruel, Aragon, one of the most sparsely populated areas of Spain wants to change its fortunes and become a buzzword for adrenalin seeking adventurers.

The ride promises thrill seekers the buzz of flying through the air for almost 2km (well, 1,980meter to be exact) in a harness 800 meters above sea level providing a birds eye view of the Gúdar mountain range.

The ride starts from a hillside chapel, the San Miguel Hermita, and drops over a gradient of 150meters meaning gravity should gently ensure your swift travel along the length of the cable.

Thrillseekers reach speeds of over 80km/h for the journey that takes around one-and-a-half minutes to complete and costs €25.

And what’s more, the ride has been designed to be suitable for those with disabilities.

“Anyone with any disability can use it – as long as they're able to lie down,” confrmed Carmen Agud, the mayor of Fuentespalda, at the opening in early August.

The ride will only be operational in good weather as it is considered too dangerous when the wind speed reaches 40km/h.

Spain already boasts the start of the a zip wire that not only crosses an international border but also takes you back in time - as the Limitzero Zip Line based in Sanlúcar de Guadiana takes you across the river from Spain to Portugal.

For more information and to book your slot on the Tirolina Fuentespalda go to the website HERE

READ MORE:

 
adventurewhat's onaugust

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Stargazing: When and where to see the Perseid meteor shower in Spain
  2. Ten ideas for a romantic summer date in Spain
  3. OPINION: There’s a reason that more Brits live in Spain than any other European country and it's not just the sunshine
  4. Huge Gran Canaria fire sparks mass evacuation
  5. Storms hit Catalan coast: ‘It was like a hurricane’

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
30/05
Football Tickets
View all notices
Post a new notice