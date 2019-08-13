Remote Spanish village opens Europe’s longest zip wire

Fuentespalda, in the inland southern province of Teruel, Aragon, one of the most sparsely populated areas of Spain wants to change its fortunes and become a buzzword for adrenalin seeking adventurers.

The ride promises thrill seekers the buzz of flying through the air for almost 2km (well, 1,980meter to be exact) in a harness 800 meters above sea level providing a birds eye view of the Gúdar mountain range.

The ride starts from a hillside chapel, the San Miguel Hermita, and drops over a gradient of 150meters meaning gravity should gently ensure your swift travel along the length of the cable.

Thrillseekers reach speeds of over 80km/h for the journey that takes around one-and-a-half minutes to complete and costs €25.

And what’s more, the ride has been designed to be suitable for those with disabilities.

“Anyone with any disability can use it – as long as they're able to lie down,” confrmed Carmen Agud, the mayor of Fuentespalda, at the opening in early August.

The ride will only be operational in good weather as it is considered too dangerous when the wind speed reaches 40km/h.

Spain already boasts the start of the a zip wire that not only crosses an international border but also takes you back in time - as the Limitzero Zip Line based in Sanlúcar de Guadiana takes you across the river from Spain to Portugal.

For more information and to book your slot on the Tirolina Fuentespalda go to the website HERE

