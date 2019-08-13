Remote Spanish village opens Europe’s longest zip wire

<p>Fuentespalda, in the inland southern province of Teruel, Aragon, one of the most sparsely populated areas of Spain wants to change its fortunes and become a buzzword for adrenalin seeking adventurers.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d773114.3030189842!2d-0.4970992858169328!3d40.80648281000287!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x12a09cb061454f15%3A0xfd4807a2074e201d!2s44587+Fuentespalda%2C+Teruel!5e0!3m2!1sen!2ses!4v1565693594586!5m2!1sen!2ses" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p>The ride promises thrill seekers the buzz of flying through the air for almost 2km (well, 1,980meter to be exact) in a harness 800 meters above sea level providing a birds eye view of the Gúdar mountain range.</p><p>The ride starts from a hillside chapel, the San Miguel Hermita, and drops over a gradient of 150meters meaning gravity should gently ensure your swift travel along the length of the cable.</p><p>Thrillseekers reach speeds of over 80km/h for the journey that takes around one-and-a-half minutes to complete and costs €25.</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="438" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F580917718979474%2Fvideos%2F2483381068367058%2F&show_text=1&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560"></iframe></div><p>And what’s more, the ride has been designed to be suitable for those with disabilities.</p><p>“Anyone with any disability can use it – as long as they're able to lie down,” confrmed Carmen Agud, the mayor of Fuentespalda, at the opening in early August.</p><p>The ride will only be operational in good weather as it is considered too dangerous when the wind speed reaches 40km/h.</p><p>Spain already boasts the start of the a zip wire that not only crosses an international border but also takes you back in time - as the Limitzero Zip Line based in <a href="http://www.limitezero.com/en/la-tirolina/">Sanlúcar de Guadiana</a> takes you across the river from Spain to Portugal.</p><p>For more information and to book your slot on the Tirolina Fuentespalda go to the<a href="https://www.tirolinafuentespalda.com/"> website HERE</a></p><p><strong>READ MORE:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190104/adrenaline-fuelled-adventures-for-thrill-seekers-in-spain-in-2017">Twelve adrenaline-fuelled adventures for thrill-seekers in Spain in 2019</a></strong></li><li><strong><a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190613/valencia-opens-first-ocean-pool" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190613/valencia-opens-first-ocean-pool&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwickf-82f_jAhWPyYUKHcBHB7EQFjAAegQIABAC&usg=AOvVaw2DAb5SoB4z1VjjFRdi8MFB" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190613/valencia-opens-first-ocean-pool" target="_blank">Valencia opens first ocean pool (where you can watch Jaws while floating on a lilo) </a></strong></li></ul>