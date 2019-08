Stargazing



The skies above Tenerife. Photo: Carl Jones/Flickr

Much of Spain enjoys cloudless skies throughout the summer, so make the most of it and take your date for a night with the stars. Look out for the Perseid meteor shower which provides an impressive astral show each August, so reach for the stars on an out of this world Spanish summer date.

Ice cream



Photo: Elliot Margolies/Flickr

Life is full of simple pleasures, none quite as satisfying as enjoying a scoop of the cold stuff on a warm summer's day. Take your chosen one to a traditional Spanish heladería, or ice-cream parlour, or grab a cone while exploring one of Spain’s most charming undiscovered towns.

Beach



Photo: Sharon/Flickr

Spain officially has some of the best beaches in the world and with so many amazing coasts to choose from, a beach date is always a winner. Whether it’s taking a surf lesson together, catching some rays, or even bearing all on a nudist beach , a beach date is a very Spanish choice. Just don’t forget your sun cream!

Festival



Photo: AFP

If your date is into music, why not check out one of Spain’s many music festivals? From the electronic beats of Barcelona’s Sonar to rock heavyweights at MadCool in Madrid, from beachside Benicassim to the romantic vibes in the hilltop town of Ronda, you might just hit the right note with a music festival date in Spain.

Roof terrace



Photo: Jessica Jones

If you are after a relaxed, stylish date with amazing views then you could do a lot worse than taking your date to a rooftop bar. Perched above the rooftops, you can enjoy a cool breeze along with your cocktails and escape the stifling summer heat. Check out The Local's guide to Madrid's best rooftop bars

Tapas



Photo: Fernando R. Ortega/Flickr

One of the most obvious Spanish date choices but one of the best, a night sampling the best Spanish cuisine has to offer is an excellent choice for foodies. It's the perfect chance to share and is also a perfect opportunity to move in a bit closer to your date (good tapas bars are always packed).

Cinema



Photo: Sara Robertson/Flickr

While the thought of being cooped up inside during the hottest months of the year might not immediately appeal, going to the movies guarantees a (literally) cool evening. When temperatures in southern and central Spain can reach the mid-40s, heading to the pictures means you can enjoy your date in the comfort of an air-conditioned auditorium. But if you don't fancy the confines of a cinema there are now plenty of open-air film venues to enjoy.

Pool



Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP

Another way to make sure your date stays perspiration-free is to head to a pool, but steer clear of noisy hotels and try out one of Spain’s beautiful natural swimming pools, guaranteed to wow your date.

Picnic



Photo: Dita Margarita/Flickr

Why not combine the ice-cream and tapas and go on a picnic? City parks, like Madrid's Retiro, are a beautiful spot for a lazy summer afternoon. Add a bottle of cava and you have the perfect recipe for a Spanish summer date.

Alternative option...



Photo: Diariocritico de Venezuela/Flickr

If traditional dates just aren't up your street then why not go to La Tomatina, Spain's famous tomato-fight festival, on August 28th? While most people's idea of romance doesn't quite stretch to pummelling each other with rotten fruit, if all goes to plan it would make a juicy story to regale guests with at your wedding!

