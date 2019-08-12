Storms hit Catalan coast: ‘It was like a hurricane’

Les 🌩 es desplacen cap al nord i l'est. A Cunit s'han recollit 54,5 mm en 30 minuts. Vols veure el seu desenvolupament al satèl·lit? pic.twitter.com/HtKjN1tvI3 — Meteocat (@meteocat) August 12, 2019

Emergency services said they received a total of 432 emergency calls reporting incidents as a result of the storm which hit the coast south of Barcelona between 4 and 6am.

#ProteccioCivil Civil activa l'Alerta del Pla #INUNCAT per les precipitacions intenses al Baix Penedès i al Garraf

(Nota de premsa) https://t.co/Mfs8XaR02m pic.twitter.com/bjiepWRgX2 — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) August 12, 2019

The seaside towns of Sitges, Garraf, Casteldefells and Gava Mar were among the worst hit.

Matinada complicada a #Sitges

Moltes incidències ateses per @policiaSitges i @BombersSitges

Però cap desgràcia personal.

Presteu atenció. Encara hi ha vies tallades i façanes amb perill de despreniment.

Cas d'emergència truqueu al @112#seguim pic.twitter.com/zk4lHhRTXu — POLICIA LOCAL SITGES (@policiaSitges) August 12, 2019

In some places, the roads were turned into rivers.

First thing on Monday morning roads were closed around Casteldefells due to flooding and Renfe warned that there would be disruptions on the trains servicing the R13, R14, R15 and R16 routes due to flooding on the tracks.

Clean up teams were seen removing fallen trees and clearing up beach areas around Gava Mar.

Local reports said that some 40 litres of water had fallen per meter in half an hour in the Garraf and Penedes area.

Fins a les 10h, el telèfon @112 ha rebut 432 trucades per 313 incidències a causa de les pluges. La majoria s'han fet des de la comarca del Garraf (178), des del municipi de Vilanova i la Geltrú (131).



Alerta #INUNCAT #ProteccioCivil pic.twitter.com/MZXWKLfsFW — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) August 12, 2019

British holidaymaker Julie Henry, her husband and two children were staying in an apartment in Gava Mar when they were woken by the storm around 4.30am.

“I've never seen anything like it, it was like a hurricane!” she told The Local. "Thank God we weren't camping!"