Storms hit Catalan coast: ‘It was like a hurricane’

<div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">Les 🌩 es desplacen cap al nord i l'est. A Cunit s'han recollit 54,5 mm en 30 minuts. Vols veure el seu desenvolupament al satèl·lit? <a href="https://t.co/HtKjN1tvI3">pic.twitter.com/HtKjN1tvI3</a></p>— Meteocat (@meteocat) <a href="https://twitter.com/meteocat/status/1160748257577971714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Emergency services said they received a total of 432 emergency calls reporting incidents as a result of the storm which hit the coast south of Barcelona between 4 and 6am.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProteccioCivil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProteccioCivil</a> Civil activa l'Alerta del Pla <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INUNCAT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INUNCAT</a> per les precipitacions intenses al Baix Penedès i al Garraf(Nota de premsa) <a href="https://t.co/Mfs8XaR02m">https://t.co/Mfs8XaR02m</a> <a href="https://t.co/bjiepWRgX2">pic.twitter.com/bjiepWRgX2</a></p>— Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) <a href="https://twitter.com/emergenciescat/status/1160764529640464385?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The seaside towns of Sitges, Garraf, Casteldefells and Gava Mar were among the worst hit.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sitges?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sitges</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/meteocat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#meteocat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vamosalaplaya?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vamosalaplaya</a> <a href="https://t.co/uhT1TSPWPL">pic.twitter.com/uhT1TSPWPL</a></p>— juanma (@juanmafudi) <a href="https://twitter.com/juanmafudi/status/1160796782714130434?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">Matinada complicada a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sitges?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sitges</a>Moltes incidències ateses per <a href="https://twitter.com/policiaSitges?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@policiaSitges</a> i <a href="https://twitter.com/BombersSitges?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BombersSitges</a>Però cap desgràcia personal.Presteu atenció. Encara hi ha vies tallades i façanes amb perill de despreniment.Cas d'emergència truqueu al <a href="https://twitter.com/112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@112</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seguim?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seguim</a> <a href="https://t.co/zk4lHhRTXu">pic.twitter.com/zk4lHhRTXu</a></p>— POLICIA LOCAL SITGES (@policiaSitges) <a href="https://twitter.com/policiaSitges/status/1160774565913595904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>In some places, the roads were turned into rivers. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/324eltemps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#324eltemps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/meteocat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#meteocat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TomasMolinaB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomasMolinaB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Cat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEMET_Cat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/meteocat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@meteocat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/eltempsTV3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eltempsTV3</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Cat_Meteo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cat_Meteo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/meteorac1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@meteorac1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/naciodigital?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@naciodigital</a> <a href="https://t.co/cA7T0lQlCL">pic.twitter.com/cA7T0lQlCL</a></p>— Xavi Matas (@xavitumatas) <a href="https://twitter.com/xavitumatas/status/1160742170409746432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>First thing on Monday morning roads were closed around Casteldefells due to flooding and Renfe warned that there would be disruptions on the trains servicing the R13, R14, R15 and R16 routes due to flooding on the tracks.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='G9X1qbnpu6I' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>Clean up teams were seen removing fallen trees and clearing up beach areas around Gava Mar.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565604072_WhatsApp Image 2019-08-12 at 10.45.14(1).jpeg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></p><p>Local reports said that some 40 litres of water had fallen per meter in half an hour in the Garraf and Penedes area.</p><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">Fins a les 10h, el telèfon <a href="https://twitter.com/112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@112</a> ha rebut 432 trucades per 313 incidències a causa de les pluges. La majoria s'han fet des de la comarca del Garraf (178), des del municipi de Vilanova i la Geltrú (131).Alerta <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INUNCAT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INUNCAT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProteccioCivil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProteccioCivil</a> <a href="https://t.co/MZXWKLfsFW">pic.twitter.com/MZXWKLfsFW</a></p>— Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) <a href="https://twitter.com/emergenciescat/status/1160825653777842176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><p>British holidaymaker Julie Henry, her husband and two children were staying in an apartment in Gava Mar when they were woken by the storm around 4.30am.</p><p>“I've never seen anything like it, it was like a hurricane!” she told The Local. "Thank God we weren't camping!"</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">Tremolant estic encara. Quina passada, un espectacle! Espero que no hi hagués ningú al carrer. "Pedres" de la mida de pilotes de tennis a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sitges?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sitges</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/meteocat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#meteocat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/meteocat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@meteocat</a> <a href="https://t.co/oQJ2hMqyxv">pic.twitter.com/oQJ2hMqyxv</a></p>— MarcOlivella (@MarcOlivella96) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarcOlivella96/status/1160737277133381632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div>