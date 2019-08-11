Huge Gran Canaria fire sparks mass evacuation

<p>Around 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) have so far been destroyed in the fire, which erupted Saturday in the western municipality of Artenara near the provincial capital of Las Palmas.</p><p>Some 1,000 residents evacuated overnight have not yet been allowed to return to their homes, emergency services said in a statement on Sunday.</p><p>Police said they had detained a man for allegedly starting the fire by using welding equipment.</p><p>Fire fighters battling the flames seemed to have the upper hand by Saturday evening but a change in wind direction worsened the situation overnight, Canary Islands president Angel Victor Torres told Spanish radio COPE on Sunday.</p><p>More than 200 fire fighters, including an emergency military unit deployed only for worst-case scenarios, were trying to bring the situation under control, he added.</p><p><strong>Water bomber planes</strong></p><p>Ten water bomber planes and helicopters have been mobilised to help contain the fires before the sun went down and winds picked up again.</p><p>He said three areas remained of major concern, including one where the fire proved particularly difficult.</p><p>The mountainous landscape of the volcanic island, a part of which was declared a UNESCO world heritage site in July, has been complicating matters, Torres said.</p><p>Spain, the world's second most popular tourist destination, is frequently plagued by huge forest fires because of its arid climate in summer.</p><p>(AFP)</p>