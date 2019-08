If you're in Spain, or planning on travelling to the Iberian Peninsula this summer, you're probably going to hear this a lot! It means beach bar. In a colloquial way, it can also refer to a shady businesses.

Let's see it being used in a sentence:

Si tienes calor en la playa puedes refrescarte en el chiringuito.

If you are hot on the beach, you can cool off in the beach bar.

Las cervezas en el chiringuito son más caras que en un bar normal.

Beers at the beach bar are more expensive than in a regular bar.

Si quieres mantener tus inversiones a salvo has de alejarte todo lo lejos que puedas de lo que se conoce como chiringuito financiero.

If you want to keep your investments safe you have to get away as far as you can from shady companies.

The expression “cerrar el chiringuito” means to finish a duty and leave.

Ya es tarde habrá que pensar en cerrar el chiringuito e irse a casa.

It's too late, It’s time to finish work and go home.

The most famous song about chiringuitos is the one from Georgie Dann: El Chiringuito.

Pronunciation:

chee-reeng-gee-toh

